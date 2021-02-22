NFL ranks Dolphins Top-10 best plays of 2020 season

2020 is a year many of us hope to forget.

However, that’s not entirely true when it comes to the success of the 2020 Miami Dolphins. A team that went above and beyond our wildest expectations—winning ten games and falling just shy of the 7th and final playoff spot in the AFC.

Okay. Maybe, we can forget about the way the season ended. But the point still stands, 2020 was a hell of a ride if you’re a Dolphins fan. And now, thanks to the wonderful folks over at NFL.com, you can relive the top-10 BEST plays of the 2020 season.

Last year was one of my favorite seasons as a fan.

Not only did we get to watch as Flores’ vision began to take shape, but many key pieces of the roster began to ascend as well. There was also some pretty good football on display, as you probably noticed in the video above.

But are these the top-10 plays of the Dolphins 2020 season? I’m really not sure if they are. The “hook and lateral” 2-point conversion was nice. And DeVante Parker had a catch vs Denver that belongs in the discussion. Heck, maybe we would see this play on the list, had it been hauled in for a 91-yard touchdown.

tua threw a dime pic.twitter.com/TCbM8eAk5L — josh houtz (@houtz) December 6, 2020

After further review, you could make a case for a handful of other game-changing plays. But I can say with confidence, Xavien Howard’s interception vs Kansas City and Ryan Fitzpatrick’s improbable throw vs the Raiders, are the two best plays from the Miami Dolphins 2020 season.

Are these the best 10 plays from the Miami Dolphins 2020 season?

Which of these plays is your favorite? Let us know in the comments section below!