Retain, tag, or let walk? - Mack Hollins

It’s the 2021 offseason, and that means it’s time for speculation aplenty! Before the Miami Dolphins head brass sets its eyes on the 2021 NFL Draft, the front office must first navigate the tumultuous waters of NFL free agency, a time where superstars break the bank and journeymen veterans find new homes. For the Dolphins, this period of the team’s offseason requires general manager Chris Grier and head coach Brian Flores to make tough decisions about the team’s impending free agents. Today, we’re moving onto the fourth article of our annual “Retain, tag, or let walk?” series here at ThePhinsider.com: what should the Dolphins do with wide receiver Mack Hollins?

Position: WR

Age (at start of 2021 season): 28

Height/weight: 6’4”, 221 lbs

College: North Carolina

Expiring contract: Four-year, $3.03 million - claimed off waivers by Miami in 2019 (per spotrac.com) - UFA

2020 Review

Games played: 16

Targets: 25

Receptions: 16

Receiving yards: 176

Touchdowns: 1

Hollins was claimed by Miami in 2019 to provide depth at the wide receiver position and play a key role on special teams. He was mostly called upon for those same duties in 2020 and made a minimal impact on offense. His biggest contribution came in Miami’s Week 16 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders when he corralled Ryan Fitzpatrick’s now-famous no-look hail marry, a reception that set up Jason Sanders’ game-winning field goal. Hollins came under the ire of fans for committing several drops during the season.

2021 Outlook

At this point in his career, Hollins has cemented himself as a solid special teams player who can provide insurance at wide receiver in an emergency situation. Nothing more, nothing less. It’s likely he latches on somewhere as a team’s fifth or sixth option on the depth chart.

Hollins will likely command somewhere in the range of $1.5 to $2.5 million on the free agent market.

Verdict

Hollins has been a reliable contributor for Danny Crossman’s special teams unit, but it’s unlikely the team pays to keep Hollins around given how many weapons general manager Chris Grier is probably going to be targeting in free agency and the draft. Between receivers DeVante Parker, Preston Williams, and Lynn Bowden Jr. (all of whom are virtual roster locks), Albert Wilson and Jakeem Grant (who are cut candidates), Allen Hurns (who would cost more on the cap to cut than retain) and whoever the Dolphins will add in free agent and through the draft, Grier will be hard pressed to find a place for Hollins on the roster.

Hier’s verdict: Let walk

This article was written by The Phinsider Staff Writer, Justin Hier. Follow Justin on Twitter @HierJustin.

