Super Bowl LV: Chiefs place two on COVID-19 list

The Kansas City Chiefs were hit by the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic on Monday, with two players landing on the reserve list for the illness. Both players were deemed close contacts to a barber who, despite repeated previous negative test results, was found to be positive while conducting haircuts. The Chiefs have listed wide receiver Demarcus Robinson and center Daniel Kilgore on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The positive test for the barber and the roster moves were reported by NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero and ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Neither player has tested positive and, with continued negative test results, could still be cleared to play in Sunday’s Super Bowl LV. The Chiefs will face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on February 7, hoping to become the first back-to-back champions since the New England Patriots won the championship following the 2003 and 2004 seasons.

A fourth-round pick by the Chiefs in 2016, Robinson has spent his entire career with Kansas City. He appeared in all 16 games this year, starting nine times, catching 45 passes for 466 yards with three touchdowns.

Kilgore joined the Chiefs this season after two seasons with the Miami Dolphins. He appeared in seven games with four starts.

No other player was deemed a close contact to the barber, and no player or staff member of the team has tested positive.

The Chiefs and Buccaneers kickoff Super Bowl LV in Tampa at 6:30pm ET on Sunday.