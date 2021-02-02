Phinsider Question Of The Day 02/02/2021

In the last couple of days, we have seen reports of different interviews that Miami Dolphins starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has given. Among the things that Tua said in those interviews, besides the fact that he does believe that he’s the Dolphins starter going forward is that he must “prove it”, he must improve, and that his rookie season was “below average”. I think that the majority of the Dolphins fan base would all agree with his comments whether they are Tua fans or not.

He also stated that he felt better now than he did this time last season, which is obvious, given that he was just a few months away from a major hip injury that could have cost him his future in the game this time last year. He stated that he was hoping that a full offseason would help him with his improvement towards becoming more of the kind of quarterback that he needs to be at this level.

So the Phinsider Question Of The Day is what is it that you want to see Tua actually doing this offseason? We have seen young players and quarterbacks in the past spend much more time at the facility than is required by the NFLPA’s contract with the NFL. Some have spent extra time working with teammates on their own or even other players from other teams in an effort to get better. We have even seen some young quarterbacks spend time in the offseason with retired quarterbacks or known quarterback guru’s working on things like footwork and reading of defenses on their own in the offseason.

So please gives us your thoughts below-

