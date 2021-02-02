PHINSIDER RADIO: Quarterback swaps, Reese’s showers, not playing for the Patriots and Tagovailoa speaks

Of course news breaks the day after we record a podcast. Be sure to click here if you would like to read about Miami’s move to go with co-offensive coordinators.

Any who, quarterback talk and competition is the theme of the latest edition of Phinsider Radio, featuring myself (@Jmendel94) and Josh Houtz (@Houtz).

The guys start the show by putting the Matthew Stafford for Jared Goff and picks trade under the microscope. While some have called this trade a steal for the Lions, that may not be the case, as the team is stuck paying Goff’s salary. Of course, this trade is looked at through an aqua and orange lens and the guys discuss how it could, or shouldn’t, impact any trade regarding Deshaun Watson.

Coach Brian Flores was front-and-center on Senior Bowl Saturday as the National team won 27-24. The guys touch on the play calling and how uncomfortable it likely is to receive a shower of wrapped peanut butter cups. Houtz also highlights a few second-and-third day players who may have helped raise their draft stock at the Senior Bowl.

Miami’s current quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa, went on a bit of a media tour on Monday and the guys discuss everything the young leftie had to say from his thoughts on trade rumors, his health and reflection on the 2020 season.

