Dolphins name Studesville, Godsey Co-Offensive Coordinators

Four weeks ago, Chan Gailey stepped down as the Miami Dolphins offensive coordinator, opening up a world of options as to who Brian Flores’ next offensive play-caller might be.

This decision was important.

Not only was this Flores third offensive coordinator in as many years, but the new OC would have to be someone that could help develop Tua Tagovailoa. They would need to be someone that could build an offense around Tua’s strengths—in addition to the running backs and wide receivers.

Early on, we heard names like Mike McDaniel, Pep Hamilton, and Anthony Lynn.

But as one name after another got plucked from the list, we began to wonder if the coach was still playing in the postseason.

Could it be Mike Kafka?

Maybe it was Harold Goodwin?!?!

We weren’t sure who the Dolphins' next play-caller would be. Maybe an internal promotion for Godsey or Studesville?

Last week at the Senior Bowl, Brian Flores indicated both Eric Studesville and George Godsey split play-calling duties.

“We split – so (Running Backs Coach) Eric (Studesville) called half the game and (Tight Ends Coach) George (Godsey) called half the game. I thought both guys did a nice job and I’m confident in all the guys on our staff. I thought they did a great job. As I said the other day, we’re still working through those – the coordinator situation.”

Apparently, “This is the way” for Brian Flores.

Because as we learned a short time ago, Coach Flo decided to promote both Eric Studesville and George Godsey to Co-Offensive Coordinators.

According to Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.

QB coach Charlie Frye will run that room, help develop Tua Tagovailoa and bring some vision to the offense. But Dolphins felt the combo of Eric Studesville and George Godsey was better to run the offense than external options they interviewed. — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) February 2, 2021

Love it or hate it, you have to respect Brian Flores for sticking with his guys and doing things his way. Both Studesville and Godsey have proven to be valuable assets to this offensive coaching staff.

Did Flores do this as a way to keep both around?

How important is the Charlie Frye signing to Tua Tagovailoa’s development?

Could Godsey focus on the pass game, while Studesville focuses on the run?

There are lots of questions left to be answered.

But whether or not these two coaches have experience is not one of them.

George Godsey has been in coaching for 17 years (4 in the NFL), while Eric Studesville brings nearly 30 years (15 in the NFL) experience to the table. Then there’s the ever-important Charlie Frye hire, which I guess could all, inevitably lead back to the Dolphin's confidence in Tagovailoa being the team’s franchise quarterback moving forward.

Unless it doesn’t.

How do you feel about Brian Flores promoting George Godsey and Eric Studesville to co-offensive coordinators?