PHINSIDER RADIO SHOW NOTES: Jason Sanders extension, J.J. Watt on the move and free agent options at receiver

The Dolphins made the first move of the offseason, what is next?

By Jakemen
NFL: Miami Dolphins at Las Vegas Raiders Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Phinsider Radio show notes for February 17, 2021.

Jason $anders signs 5-year $22 million extension.

  • Highest extension EVER for a kicker. Guaranteed money right under Justin Tucker and Jake Elliot.
  • Sanders is the franchise’s all-time career leader in field goal percentage (86.5), converting 77-of-89 attempts. In 2020, Sanders earned first-team All-Pro honors after tying the franchise’s single-season points record (144). His 36 field goals made in 2020 were second in the NFL and second in Dolphins history, and his 92.3 field goal percentage was a single-season team record. Sanders originally entered the NFL as a seventh-round pick (229th overall) by Miami in the 2018 NFL draft. — Press release provided by the Miami Dolphins.
  • This deal needed to happen and was inevitable. Best kicker in Dolphins history?
  • Why didn’t the Dolphins use Sanders at receiver more in 2020?

Jamison Crowder could be a cap casualty for the New York Jets.

  • Crowder and Brandin Cooks both mentioned as possible fits for the Dolphins.
  • Power Rank top-3 free agent targets at receiver.
  • Josh - Chris Godwin; Curtis Samuel; JuJu Smith-Shuster.
  • Jake - Allen Robinson; Cooks; Crowder

J.J. Watt is on the move — nope not going to Miami.

  • Better storylines for him to pursue.
  • Cam Wake received a 3-year $23 million contract at age 36 from the Titans.

ESPN’s Marcus Spears has Watson to Miami as the number-one thing he wants to see this offseason.

  • Jeff Darlington added that Miami hasn’t said they’re not in the Watson sweepstakes.
  • Jeff Saturday believes Watson would give Miami a 3-game swing in wins and have the Dolphins competing with the Chiefs and Bills for the AFC title.

