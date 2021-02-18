PHINSIDER RADIO SHOW NOTES: Jason Sanders extension, J.J. Watt on the move and free agent options at receiver

Phinsider Radio show notes for February 17, 2021.

Jason $anders signs 5-year $22 million extension.

Highest extension EVER for a kicker. Guaranteed money right under Justin Tucker and Jake Elliot.

Sanders is the franchise’s all-time career leader in field goal percentage (86.5), converting 77-of-89 attempts. In 2020, Sanders earned first-team All-Pro honors after tying the franchise’s single-season points record (144). His 36 field goals made in 2020 were second in the NFL and second in Dolphins history, and his 92.3 field goal percentage was a single-season team record. Sanders originally entered the NFL as a seventh-round pick (229th overall) by Miami in the 2018 NFL draft. — Press release provided by the Miami Dolphins.

This deal needed to happen and was inevitable. Best kicker in Dolphins history?

Why didn’t the Dolphins use Sanders at receiver more in 2020?

Jamison Crowder could be a cap casualty for the New York Jets.

Crowder and Brandin Cooks both mentioned as possible fits for the Dolphins.

Power Rank top-3 free agent targets at receiver.

Josh - Chris Godwin; Curtis Samuel; JuJu Smith-Shuster.

Jake - Allen Robinson; Cooks; Crowder

J.J. Watt is on the move — nope not going to Miami.

Better storylines for him to pursue.

Cam Wake received a 3-year $23 million contract at age 36 from the Titans.

ESPN’s Marcus Spears has Watson to Miami as the number-one thing he wants to see this offseason.

Jeff Darlington added that Miami hasn’t said they’re not in the Watson sweepstakes.

Jeff Saturday believes Watson would give Miami a 3-game swing in wins and have the Dolphins competing with the Chiefs and Bills for the AFC title.

