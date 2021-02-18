PHINSIDER RADIO SHOW NOTES: Jason Sanders extension, J.J. Watt on the move and free agent options at receiver

Phinsider Radio show notes for February 17, 2021.
Jason $anders signs 5-year $22 million extension.
- Highest extension EVER for a kicker. Guaranteed money right under Justin Tucker and Jake Elliot.
- Sanders is the franchise’s all-time career leader in field goal percentage (86.5), converting 77-of-89 attempts. In 2020, Sanders earned first-team All-Pro honors after tying the franchise’s single-season points record (144). His 36 field goals made in 2020 were second in the NFL and second in Dolphins history, and his 92.3 field goal percentage was a single-season team record. Sanders originally entered the NFL as a seventh-round pick (229th overall) by Miami in the 2018 NFL draft. — Press release provided by the Miami Dolphins.
- This deal needed to happen and was inevitable. Best kicker in Dolphins history?
- Why didn’t the Dolphins use Sanders at receiver more in 2020?
Jamison Crowder could be a cap casualty for the New York Jets.
- Crowder and Brandin Cooks both mentioned as possible fits for the Dolphins.
- Power Rank top-3 free agent targets at receiver.
- Josh - Chris Godwin; Curtis Samuel; JuJu Smith-Shuster.
- Jake - Allen Robinson; Cooks; Crowder
J.J. Watt is on the move — nope not going to Miami.
- Better storylines for him to pursue.
- Cam Wake received a 3-year $23 million contract at age 36 from the Titans.
ESPN’s Marcus Spears has Watson to Miami as the number-one thing he wants to see this offseason.
- Jeff Darlington added that Miami hasn’t said they’re not in the Watson sweepstakes.
- Jeff Saturday believes Watson would give Miami a 3-game swing in wins and have the Dolphins competing with the Chiefs and Bills for the AFC title.
Subscribe on Apple or Spotify to know when a new episode of Phinsider Radio is available. Follow the guys on Twitter at @Houtz and @Jmendel94
NEW @thephinsider radio— josh houtz (@houtz) February 18, 2021
in this episode, @jmendel94 & I discuss jason $anders HUGE $22M extension, j.j watt’s release, free agent wide receivers, and a whole lot of other stuff!#thatsmykicker #rightlegofgod #finsup
|https://t.co/MaW9y2bfBz
|https://t.co/hYFGQ2qCc9 pic.twitter.com/lFCuuCbqoK
Loading comments...