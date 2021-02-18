The Splash Zone 2/18/21: Who Gets Paid Next?

Jason Sanders had an All-Pro season and was rewarded for his efforts. Since being draft in 2018, Sanders has become one of the Dolphins most dependable players and you want to keep players like that. Which brings to question, who should be paid next? The team has several players hitting free agency next month. Davon Godchaux is among that group but has proved he is a reliable run stopper, even after missing all of last season. Players like Jerome Baker and Mike Gesicki, who are still on their rookie deals could also potentially see an extension at some point, as both have steadily improved each season they’ve been in the league.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Dolphins re-sign Jason Sanders; who's next to receive an extension?

Jason Sanders is rewarded for his All-Pro season, but Dolphins GM Chris Grier has plenty more decisions to make about contracts that soon will expire.

Dolphins Offseason

AFC East 2021 offseason needs: Quarterback becomes key topic for Patriots, Jets and Dolphins - CBSSports.com

Here's a look at how each team in the AFC East may approach the offseason

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 2/17/21: Dolphins Give Jason Sanders 5 Year Extension - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing - The Phinsider

Weekly, we take a look around the SB Nation family of NFL blogs. Here are the news stories and analysis they are discussing.

Is it time to re-sign Xavien Howard? - The Phinsider

In what seems like an annual discussion, is it time for the Miami Dolphins to re-sign All-Pro cornerback Xavien Howard? In May 2019, the Dolphins and Howard agreed to a five-year, $75.25 million...