Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

Could ex-Jets coach Adam Gase follow Bo Hardegree to the Patriots? - Pats Pulpit

New England head coach Bill Belichick has spoken highly of Gase in the past.





Report: Jets Fielding More Calls on Sam Darnold, Not Ready to Make a Decision - Gang Green Nation

Last week it was understood that the Jets had received calls from four different teams enquiring about the availability of Sam Darnold in a potential trade.





2021 contract projection for Buffalo Bills free-agent receiver/returner Isaiah McKenzie - Buffalo Rumblings

Last year, Isaiah McKenzie was a Restricted Free Agent, but instead of assigning him the RFA tender, the Bills re-signed him to a veteran minimum deal. This offseason as an unrestricted free agent,...

AFC NORTH:

Report: Gus Edwards could receive an extension this offseason - Baltimore Beatdown

Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic recently broke down the Ravens’ roster, giving his input on the likely outcome for several players this offseason. One of the players mentioned by Zrebiec was RB Gus...





Have the Steelers made the necessary changes on their staff this year? - Behind the Steel Curtain

In his season ending press conference Mike Tomlin talked about making the necessary adjustments this offseason. Have they done that so far?





CBS says Bengals are primed to make a major leap in 2021 - Cincy Jungle

It all depends on Joe Burrow.





Cleveland Browns Free Agent Review: DE Olivier Vernon - Dawgs By Nature

Vernon had a very strong second half of the season before rupturing his Achilles’ tendon.

AFC SOUTH:

Groupthink: Our Favorite J.J. Watt Memories - Battle Red Blog

Houston may never see a player like this again.





ESPN predicts the landing spot for Titans top free agents Clowney - Music City Miracles

Yesterday we talked about the ESPN article that named the Tennessee Titans as the best fit for Bud Dupree. It is always fun to speculate about who might be coming to the Titans. It isn’t as fun to...





What is the most underrated need on the Jaguars defense? - Big Cat Country

We want to send our Keep Choppin’ Wood newsletter to more Jaguars fans but it costs money! (Who knew?)

We’ve got emails hitting over 10,000 inboxes every week and we could add 5,000 more tomorrow...





Report: Colts Have Had Trade Conversations with Eagles Regarding TE Zach Ertz - Stampede Blue

According to SI.com’s Ed Kracz, the Indianapolis Colts have had recent trade conversations with the Philadelphia Eagles regarding available veteran tight end Zach Ertz:

AFC WEST:

Rumor: Broncos had to dummy down the playbook for quarterback Drew Lock - Mile High Report

According to one report, the Broncos are not that sold on quarterback Drew Lock.





Chargers News: Former San Diego WR Vincent Jackson found dead at 38 - Bolts From The Blue

Jackson played for the Bolts from 2005-2011.





Look at possible Raiders’ free agent approach - Silver And Black Pride

Las Vegas doesn’t have much money to spend - and has a roster that needs longterm help especially on defense





Remembering the Chiefs’ late, great Marty Schottenheimer - Arrowhead Pride

John Dixon recalls some of the moments from Schottenheimer’s decade as the Chiefs head coach,

NFC EAST:

‘Valentine’s Views’: Why Mel Kiper is right, and more thoughts - Big Blue View

A few things I’m thinking about as the NFL offseason cranks up





What the Eagles should do at tight end: Zach Ertz trade? Dallas Goedert extension? Draft Kyle Pitts? - Bleeding Green Nation

Eagles roster outlook: position-by-position.





Preparing for the Dak Prescott tag: Which contracts makes the most sense to restructure for the Cowboys - Blogging The Boys

The Dallas Cowboys will need to restructure contracts to get under the salary cap in order to franchise tag Dak Prescott, but which players will they chose to target?





Washington QB Search: Alex Smith wants to play somewhere next season; Two Raiders QBs are drawing interest - Hogs Haven

The QB search continues

NFC NORTH:

Packers 2020 Additions: Damon Harrison had little chance to make an impact up front - Acme Packing Company

The Packers brought in a highly-sought-after veteran late in the season, but he saw little playing time with the team.





Matthew Stafford wanted Jim Caldwell to stay, had ‘good’ relationship with Matt Patricia - Pride Of Detroit

Matthew Stafford dished on some of his former coaches in a farewell interview.





“Chicago is the front runner” in a Carson Wentz trade - Windy City Gridiron

Earlier today on The Herd, the MMQB’s Albert Breer was dishing on the Eagles-Colts-Bears Wentz trade triangle.





Vikings’ rookie class gets high marks from NFL.com - Daily Norseman

As expected

NFC SOUTH:

For Michael Thomas, 2020 season turned into a wash - Canal Street Chronicles

Injuries hampered Michael Thomas before he was shut out in the final game of the season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers





Are there affordable receivers who might join the Falcons in free agency? - The Falcoholic

Atlanta may go shopping for affordable options, and there are a few very appealing ones set to hit the open market.





Mocking with B-Dub 4.0: Trading up to get the quarterback of the future - Cat Scratch Reader

I decided to trade up and get a potential franchise quarterback in my latest mock draft simulation.





Buccaneers News: Tom Brady to have knee surgery - Bucs Nation

It’s nothing major, per Rick Stroud of The Tampa Bay Times.

NFC WEST:

49ers news: Extending Laken Tomlinson could create $3 million in cap space for 2021 - Niners Nation

One player on each side of the ball





Haason Reddick is the prime candidate for the Arizona Cardinals to use the franchise tag on - Revenge of the Birds

With the dates for the franchise tag coming up Pro Football Focus suggested a player each team should look at franchise tagging this season.

It is no surprise they recommended Haason Reddick for...





If I Were John Schneider and Pete Carroll (Part Five) - Field Gulls

Seattle needs more cap space! It’s time to look at contracts.





Now on the Rams, Matthew Stafford opens as a top-5 MVP favorite - Turf Show Times

Things can change quickly in the NFL