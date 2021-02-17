Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:
New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit)
Could ex-Jets coach Adam Gase follow Bo Hardegree to the Patriots? - Pats Pulpit
New England head coach Bill Belichick has spoken highly of Gase in the past.
New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation)
Report: Jets Fielding More Calls on Sam Darnold, Not Ready to Make a Decision - Gang Green Nation
Last week it was understood that the Jets had received calls from four different teams enquiring about the availability of Sam Darnold in a potential trade.
Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings)
2021 contract projection for Buffalo Bills free-agent receiver/returner Isaiah McKenzie - Buffalo Rumblings
Last year, Isaiah McKenzie was a Restricted Free Agent, but instead of assigning him the RFA tender, the Bills re-signed him to a veteran minimum deal. This offseason as an unrestricted free agent,...
AFC NORTH:
Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown)
Report: Gus Edwards could receive an extension this offseason - Baltimore Beatdown
Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic recently broke down the Ravens’ roster, giving his input on the likely outcome for several players this offseason. One of the players mentioned by Zrebiec was RB Gus...
Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain)
Have the Steelers made the necessary changes on their staff this year? - Behind the Steel Curtain
In his season ending press conference Mike Tomlin talked about making the necessary adjustments this offseason. Have they done that so far?
Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle)
CBS says Bengals are primed to make a major leap in 2021 - Cincy Jungle
It all depends on Joe Burrow.
Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs By Nature)
Cleveland Browns Free Agent Review: DE Olivier Vernon - Dawgs By Nature
Vernon had a very strong second half of the season before rupturing his Achilles’ tendon.
AFC SOUTH:
Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog)
Groupthink: Our Favorite J.J. Watt Memories - Battle Red Blog
Houston may never see a player like this again.
Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles)
ESPN predicts the landing spot for Titans top free agents Clowney - Music City Miracles
Yesterday we talked about the ESPN article that named the Tennessee Titans as the best fit for Bud Dupree. It is always fun to speculate about who might be coming to the Titans. It isn’t as fun to...
Jacksonville Jaguars (via Big Cat Country)
What is the most underrated need on the Jaguars defense? - Big Cat Country
Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue)
Report: Colts Have Had Trade Conversations with Eagles Regarding TE Zach Ertz - Stampede Blue
According to SI.com’s Ed Kracz, the Indianapolis Colts have had recent trade conversations with the Philadelphia Eagles regarding available veteran tight end Zach Ertz:
AFC WEST:
Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report)
Rumor: Broncos had to dummy down the playbook for quarterback Drew Lock - Mile High Report
According to one report, the Broncos are not that sold on quarterback Drew Lock.
Los Angeles Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue)
Chargers News: Former San Diego WR Vincent Jackson found dead at 38 - Bolts From The Blue
Jackson played for the Bolts from 2005-2011.
Las Vegas Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride)
Look at possible Raiders’ free agent approach - Silver And Black Pride
Las Vegas doesn’t have much money to spend - and has a roster that needs longterm help especially on defense
Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride)
Remembering the Chiefs’ late, great Marty Schottenheimer - Arrowhead Pride
John Dixon recalls some of the moments from Schottenheimer’s decade as the Chiefs head coach,
NFC EAST:
New York Giants (via Big Blue View)
‘Valentine’s Views’: Why Mel Kiper is right, and more thoughts - Big Blue View
A few things I’m thinking about as the NFL offseason cranks up
Philadelphia Eagles (via Bleeding Green Nation)
What the Eagles should do at tight end: Zach Ertz trade? Dallas Goedert extension? Draft Kyle Pitts? - Bleeding Green Nation
Eagles roster outlook: position-by-position.
Dallas Cowboys (via Blogging the Boys)
Preparing for the Dak Prescott tag: Which contracts makes the most sense to restructure for the Cowboys - Blogging The Boys
The Dallas Cowboys will need to restructure contracts to get under the salary cap in order to franchise tag Dak Prescott, but which players will they chose to target?
Washington Football Team (via Hogs Haven)
Washington QB Search: Alex Smith wants to play somewhere next season; Two Raiders QBs are drawing interest - Hogs Haven
The QB search continues
NFC NORTH:
Green Bay Packers (via Acme Packing Company)
Packers 2020 Additions: Damon Harrison had little chance to make an impact up front - Acme Packing Company
The Packers brought in a highly-sought-after veteran late in the season, but he saw little playing time with the team.
Detroit Lions (via Pride of Detroit)
Matthew Stafford wanted Jim Caldwell to stay, had ‘good’ relationship with Matt Patricia - Pride Of Detroit
Matthew Stafford dished on some of his former coaches in a farewell interview.
Chicago Bears (via Windy City Gridiron)
“Chicago is the front runner” in a Carson Wentz trade - Windy City Gridiron
Earlier today on The Herd, the MMQB’s Albert Breer was dishing on the Eagles-Colts-Bears Wentz trade triangle.
Minnesota Vikings (via Daily Norseman)
Vikings’ rookie class gets high marks from NFL.com - Daily Norseman
As expected
NFC SOUTH:
New Orleans Saints (via Canal Street Chronicles)
For Michael Thomas, 2020 season turned into a wash - Canal Street Chronicles
Injuries hampered Michael Thomas before he was shut out in the final game of the season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Atlanta Falcons (via The Falcoholic)
Are there affordable receivers who might join the Falcons in free agency? - The Falcoholic
Atlanta may go shopping for affordable options, and there are a few very appealing ones set to hit the open market.
Carolina Panthers (via Cat Scratch Reader)
Mocking with B-Dub 4.0: Trading up to get the quarterback of the future - Cat Scratch Reader
I decided to trade up and get a potential franchise quarterback in my latest mock draft simulation.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Bucs Nation)
Buccaneers News: Tom Brady to have knee surgery - Bucs Nation
It’s nothing major, per Rick Stroud of The Tampa Bay Times.
NFC WEST:
San Francisco 49ers (via Niners Nation)
49ers news: Extending Laken Tomlinson could create $3 million in cap space for 2021 - Niners Nation
One player on each side of the ball
Arizona Cardinals (via Revenge of the Birds)
Haason Reddick is the prime candidate for the Arizona Cardinals to use the franchise tag on - Revenge of the Birds
With the dates for the franchise tag coming up Pro Football Focus suggested a player each team should look at franchise tagging this season.
It is no surprise they recommended Haason Reddick for...
Seattle Seahawks (via Field Gulls)
If I Were John Schneider and Pete Carroll (Part Five) - Field Gulls
Seattle needs more cap space! It’s time to look at contracts.
Los Angeles Rams (via Turf Show Times)
Now on the Rams, Matthew Stafford opens as a top-5 MVP favorite - Turf Show Times
Things can change quickly in the NFL
