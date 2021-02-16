2021 NFL Mock Draft: Daniel Jeremiah builds ‘dynamic, young offense’ for Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins head into the 2021 season with a solid foundation, needing to add the right pieces to move from a double-digit win team to a playoff team and Super Bowl contender. The Dolphins need to address the offense all around, especially with upgrades at wide receiver and running back. According to NFL Medi Analyst Daniel Jeremiah, that is exactly what the Dolphins will do in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Releasing his second 2021 NFL Mock Draft, Jeremiah projected the Dolphins to look toward the wide receiver need with the third-overall selection. While a lot of the focus has been on Alabama’s DeVonta Smith for Miami, Jeremiah projects a different SEC prospect, LSU wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase. Of the pick, Jeremiah writes, “I flirted with giving the Dolphins one of the top offensive linemen here, but they are desperate for difference-making speed and playmaking ability on the outside.”

He then comes back for Miami’s second pick, the 18th-overall selection, to add Alabama running back Najee Harris. Jeremiah writes, “After taking Chase at No. 3, the Dolphins double down on playmakers, reuniting Harris with former Alabama teammate Tua Tagovailoa. This would give Miami the makings of a dynamic, young offense.”

Could the Dolphins walk away from the opening night of the 2021 NFL Draft with the dynamic, young offense they need to push forward into the elite of the league? Would Chase and Harris give them that spark? This could be an ideal first round for Miami if everything works out. Will it?