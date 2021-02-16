Dolphins sign Jason Sanders to 5 year, $22M extension

Chris Grier and Brian Flores have a lot of important decisions to make this offseason. Deciding on whether or not to extend placekicker Jason Sanders was clearly not one of them.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Miami Dolphins have agreed to a five-year, $22-million extension with Jason Sanders, making him one of the league’s highest-paid kickers.

Miami Dolphins are signing kicker Jason Sanders to a five-year, $22 million extension that includes $10 million guaranteed and ties him to the Dolphins through the 2026 season, per source. Sanders is one of the league’s top kickers and now will be paid like it. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 16, 2021

Last week, Justin Heir wrote a piece on Jason Sanders’ rise to NFL stardom.

Here is the official press release from the Miami Dolphins.

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed kicker Jason Sanders to a contract extension through the 2026 season. Sanders is the franchise’s all-time career leader in field goal percentage (86.5), converting 77-of-89 attempts. In 2020, Sanders earned first-team All-Pro honors after tying the franchise’s single-season points record (144). His 36 field goals made in 2020 were second in the NFL and second in Dolphins history, and his 92.3 field goal percentage was a single-season team record. Sanders originally entered the NFL as a seventh-round pick (229th overall) by Miami in the 2018 NFL draft.

Only Justin Tucker ($12.5M) and Jake Elliott ($10.45M) have more guaranteed money on their current contracts than Sanders—who should now legally change his name to Jason $anders after earning this much-deserved extension.

jason sanders is | 21 straight pic.twitter.com/DedttWrqbP — josh houtz (@houtz) November 15, 2020

Oh, and let’s not forget, Jason Sander is much more than ‘jUsT a KiCkEr’.

matt haack to jason sanders!!! pic.twitter.com/lAUorheIeS — josh houtz (@houtz) December 1, 2019

Congratulations, Jason $anders!