Phinsider Question Of The Day 02/15/2021

In the latest rendition of the Miami Dolphins rebuild that has now been underway since the offseason two years ago, we have seen two versions of that rebuild. There was 2019 where we saw a very conservative approach with big-name players traded away from all over the roster and other veterans cut. This predictably resulted in a poor record even though many of us were surprised that the team, under the leadership of Brian Flores, still managed to pull out five wins. Then there was 2020 when the team was anything but conservative. The team went out and gave several big-dollar contracts to big-name players to go along with a healthy number of drafted players. Even though there was essentially no offseason for the newly drafted players the team still managed to win double the amount of games from the previous season. Another surprising outcome for most of us fans.

So now what should we expect from this team and their executives and coaching staff in this, their third offseason at the helm of the team? Will, the team spend another offseason seemingly going all-in on expensive free agents and be super aggressive in the draft trying to snag the best possible players versus adding more picks and players? Or will the team revert to their 2019 ways and under a belief that the core is already there and go back to a more conservative approach to the offseason with few free-agent signings and none with huge contracts and perhaps even trade down one time or more in the draft to add more draft capital for this season as well as for the future? So tonight’s Phinsider Question Of The Day is which version of the Miami Dolphins rebuild do you hope to see continued into this offseason? The conservative take with an outlook for the future or more of an aggressive win-now approach that sees the team going all in every aspect of the offseason?

Give us your thoughts below on what direction that you believe the team will go in and which you actually hope the team will go in and why-

As this is a nightly post (when there is not a live game thread) also feel free to not only discuss the question/topic of the day but to use this as a live thread where the rules are pretty wide open, and you can discuss nearly anything so long as your continue to follow the site rules. Speaking of site rules the three rules that come with a zero-tolerance policy are that we do not allow ANY personal attacks against your fellow ‘Phins fan or even a troll from another site. Flag it and walk away, do not get yourself banned over another’s stupidity. Beyond that, there is no discussion or even references to anything remotely religious or political. There are plenty of sites for those discussions elsewhere but this is not and never will be one of them.