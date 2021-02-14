Phinsider Question Of The Day With Poll 02/14/2021

I am as tired of talking about the Tua Tagovailoa situation as the next guy. And by the situation, I mean the rumors that seem to swirl constantly around his being our future quarterback or more so not being our future quarterback with a new rumor seemingly popping up by the day. I do not remember a season that we were headed for where so many top quarterbacks situations were in question at the same time. Some of these rumors, as we all know are based on just speculation and assumptions and will never happen but somewhere in this mix with as many quarterbacks that are being talked about some of these guys will clearly be with a different team next season. This brings us to the Miami Dolphins and more specifically the Miami Dolphins fans, fan sites, and beat reporters that have somehow tied us to every damn quarterback that has been placed in this wild mix of guys that might have a new team come 2021.

So the Phinsider Question Of The Day is when all is said, the free agency period, the main trade period and the draft have all passed and all the dust has settled do you believe in your heart that Tua, as the Miami Dolphins higher-ups and coaches have all stated, will be the starting quarterback for the Dolphins when the 2021 season begins? If your answer is no what do you see as the most likely outcome, aka who is most likely to be our starter in 2021 and why?

