Phinsider Question Of The Day 02/13/2021

With the 2020-2021 NFL season officially in the books and behind us everyone begins to start looking to the next NFL campaign in 2021-2022. The 2021 NFL league year kicks off in four and a half weeks on March 17th. Even before then every NFL club, including our Miami Dolphins will be looking for every way to churn portions of the roster to improve the team, and for some teams such as the New Orleans Saints, to get back under the salary cap. Even the Dolphins will look at players that are not worth their cap hit and possibly look to cut or trade those players to make way for other players that they may wish to add via free agency or trade while also leaving the required cap space for all of the teams draft picks.

So tonight’s Phinsider Question Of The Day which current Miami Dolphins players would you like to see the team cut loose of this offseason either to free up more cap space or just for the sake of improving at a spot where you feel the player is way too much of weakness or liability on the field? To help you with the current roster and each player's roster cap hit and overall cost I suggest visiting the Miami Dolphins page on overthecap.com. They have a great tool where you can test what it would cost to cut a player, trade a player, and even use the designation of pre or post-June 1st cuts or trade as well as a reworking or extending of the particular player's contract.

