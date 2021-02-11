Phinsider Question Of The Day 02/11/2021

First off, as I stated last evening, many of you despise mock drafts. They are in many way’s useless as no one knows what free agency will bring or what trades will go down before the draft so how can anyone predict who will pick what outside of perhaps some of the teams at the top of the draft in dire need of a quarterback? One particular thing that does stand out and I do believe is more than possible and more likely than not is that the Miami Dolphins will trade down out of the very valuable number three overall pick that we received courtesy of the Houston Texans and their horrible season. The teams that I have seen wanting to possibly trade up for the number three pick is the Cincinnati Bengals sitting at five, the Philadelphia Eagles sitting at six, the Carolina Panthers sitting at eight, and the Denver Broncos sitting at nine. I assume that the list in reality might be much longer come draft day or right before.

So tonight’s Phinsider Question Of The Day is which if any of the above or some other team do you see trading up for the number three pick and what do you then think the pick is worth and the Dolphins should demand at the bare minimum for the trade of the pick? This is your chance to play general manager so give us your thoughts below-

As this is a nightly post (when there is not a live game thread) also feel free to not only discuss the question/topic of the day but to use this as a live thread where the rules are pretty wide open, and you can discuss nearly anything so long as your continue to follow the site rules. Speaking of site rules the three rules that come with a zero-tolerance policy are that we do not allow ANY personal attacks against your fellow ‘Phins fan or even a troll from another site. Flag it and walk away, do not get yourself banned over another’s stupidity. Beyond that, there is no discussion or even references to anything remotely religious or political. There are plenty of sites for those discussions elsewhere but this is not and never will be one of them.