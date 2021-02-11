2021 Miami Dolphins offseason: Free agency or draft to fill needs?

How should the Miami Dolphins address their offseason needs for 2021? The team clearly has holes on the roster as well as positions that need to be upgraded. They also have lots of options on how to attack this offseason, with the ninth-most anticipated salary cap space this year (via OverTheCap.com) and nine draft picks, including four in the top 50 selections.

This afternoon, we take a look at Miami’s needs and how they could address them. Below, you will find our take on Miami’s offseason in general terms - not necessarily selecting the specific player who they should sign or draft, but getting an idea of who they could add.

Dolphins 2021 offseason needs:

Running back

Wide receiver

Linebacker

Edge

Offensive line

Quarterback

Running back:

Potential free agency targets:

Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers

Leonard Fournette, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

James Conner, Pittsburgh Steelers

Todd Gurley, Atlanta Falcons

Potential draft prospects:

Travis Etienne, Clemson

Najee Harris, Alabama

Michael Carter, North Carolina

Kenneth Gainwell, Memphis

Javonte Williams, North Carolina

FA or Draft? The Dolphins need to find a top-end running back, and there are a few guys who fit the team’s current age-range, as well as have the abilities to be a feature back. That said, they probably will not break the bank to grab someone like Jones, who would make the most sense for Miami out of the free-agent market. Using their second first-round pick or a second-round choice on a running back would seem to make the most sense to (a) get someone young who will (b) not eat a large chunk of the salary cap.

Wide receiver

Potential free agency targets:

Allen Robinson, Chicago Bears

JuJu Smith-Schuster, Pittsburgh Steelers

Will Fuller V, Houston Texans

Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kenny Golladay, Detroit Lions

Potential draft prospects:

DeVonta Smith, Alabama

Ja’Marr Chase, LSU

Jaylen Waddle, Alabama

Rashod Bateman, Minnesota

Amon-Ra St. Brown, USC

Rondale Moore, Purdue

Kadarius Toney, Florida

Dazz Newsome, North Carolina

Tylan Wallace, Oklahoma State

Terrace Marshall, Jr., LSU

FA or Draft? This one could be a combination of the two. Miami could look to target someone like Robinson or Smith-Schuster in free agency, then add another in the Draft. Smith and Chase have both been linked to the Dolphins in the early mock-draft season projections, and they could both make sense for Miami. Someone later in the selections - second- or third-round - to give Miami a true slot receiver would make sense. There is a lot of depth in this year’s draft, so multiple wide receivers are a possibility. Adding Toney would give them a versatile weapon to use in multiple ways - the type of weapon the Dolphins coaching staff loves to add. Miami also adds Albert Wilson and Allen Hurns back to the roster after the two receivers opted out last season.

Linebacker

Potential free agency targets:

Matt Milano, Buffalo Bills

Jayon Brown, Tennessee Titans

Denzel Perryman, Los Angeles Chargers

K.J. Wright, Seattle Seahawks

Lavonte David, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Potential draft prospects:

Micha Parsons, Penn State

Nick Bolton, Missouri

Zaven Collins, Tulsa

Joseph Ossai, Texas

Dylan Moses, Alabama

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Notre Dame

Chazz Surratt, North Carolina

Jordan Smith, UAB

Baron Browning, Ohio State

Jabril Cox, LSU

FA or Draft? Potentially neither. The Dolphins could use the help at linebacker, especially if they were looking to land a run-stuffer to assist their rush-defense, but they could also look to hold on for one more year before they spend money or a high draft pick on someone in the middle of the defense. That said, if Miami were to select Parsons early in the first round, it would be an exceptional pick. Of the free agents, Milano and Brown feel like more of coverage guys than run stuffers, while Wright and David are closer to the end of their careers than Miami’s young developing team seems to target right now. Perryman could make a ton of sense for the Dolphins, especially if teams are not looking for and driving up the price on a pure run-stopping linebacker.

Edge

Potential free agency targets:

Yannick Ngakoue, Baltimore Ravens

Carl Lawson, Cincinnati Bengals

Trey Hendrickson, New Orleans Saints

Jadeveon Clowney, Tennessee Titans

Leonard Floyd, Los Angeles Rams

Shaquil Barrett, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bud Dupree, Pittsburgh Steelers

Melvin Ingram, Los Angeles Chargers

Potential draft prospects:

Gregory Rousseau, Miami

Quincy Roche, Miami

Patrick Jones, Pittsburgh

Chris Rumph II, Duke

Hamilcar Rashed, Jr., Oregon State

Joe Tryon, Washington

FA or Draft? This is a hard one to predict. Emmanuel Ogbah was effective and recorded nine sacks on the year, while linebackers Jerome Baker and Kyle Van Noy recorded seven and six sacks respectively. The Dolphins created a ton of confusion throughout the year using an amoeba style on the defensive front for much of the season. They could look to keep creating pressure through that, rather than use a ton of cap space on a free agent or using an early-round draft pick. Ngakoue and Hendrickson could be great additions if Miami is planning to use salary-cap space. The two Miami prospects in the draft could be targets. A second- or third-round pick on an edge rusher might make the most sense, simply because Miami has other needs to address first.

Offensive line

Potential free agency targets:

Joe Thuney, guard, New England Patriots

Brandon Scherff, guard, Washington Football Team

Trent Williams, tackle, San Francisco 49ers

Corey Linsley, center, Green Bay Packers

Taylor Moton, tackle, Carolina Panthers

David Andrews, center, New England Patriots

Austin Reiter, center, Kansas City Chiefs

Daryl Williams, tackle, Buffalo Bills

Alex Mack, center, Atlanta Falcons

Potential draft prospects:

Penei Sewell, tackle, Oregon

Christian Darrisaw, tackle, Virginia Tech

Wyatt Davis, guard, Ohio State

Rashawn Slater, tackle, Northwestern

Alijah Vera-Tucker, tackle, USC

Jalen Mayfield, tackle, Michigan

Trey Smith, guard, Tennessee

Samuel Cosmi, tackle, Texas

Deonte Brown, guard, Alabama

Alex Leatherwood, tackle, Alabama

Josh Myers, center, Ohio State

Jackson Carman, tackle, Clemson

Landon Dickerson, center, Alabama

Dillon Radunz, tackle, North Dakota State

Alaric Jackson, tackle, Iowa

FA or Draft? Miami needs improvement, but they are also really young and still developing as individual players and as a unit. The starting unit of guards Solomon Kindley (23) and Ereck Flowers (26), center Ted Karras (27), and tackles Austin Jackson (21) and Robert Hunt (24) has an average age of just 24.2 years. They could see massive improvement with a full offseason program and normal training camp (assuming that happens in 2021). The team likes Karras, who is scheduled to be a free agent, and will likely look to keep him as the veteran of the unit. Could they sign someone like Thuney, Scherff, or Linsley? Absolutely. Could they stand pat and see if the line develops this year? Absolutely. Drafting someone probably makes the most sense, however, with the possibility that they could even use the third-overall pick for Sewell. Sewell could immediately lock down a tackle position, potentially allowing the team to move Hunt inside as a guard, replacing Flowers. That is all supposition however. Adding second- or third-round linemen seems the most likely option as Miami uses early picks to address the skill positions.

Quarterback

Potential free agency targets:

Cam Newton, New England Patriots

Tyrod Taylor, Los Angeles Chargers

Jacoby Brissett, Indianapolis Colts

Mitchell Trubisky, Chicago Bears

Andy Dalton, Dallas Cowboys

Potential draft prospects:

Mac Jones, Ohio State

Kyle Trask, Florida

Kellen Mond, Texas A&M

Jamie Newman, Georgia

FA or Draft? We are going to assume that (a) the Dolphins are not trading for Deshaun Watson and (b) they are not drafting or signing a replacement for Tua Tagovailoa after having spent the fifth-overall pick on him last year. That rules out Dak Prescott as a free agent acquisition (and probably Jameis Winston who will be looking to be a starter if he does not return to the New Orleans Saints), while Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson, Justin Fields, and Trey Lance are all out as draft picks. The scenario that might make the most sense is to just bring back Ryan Fitzpatrick, but that also opened up the “relief pitcher” conversation for the entire season, with fans and media questioning when Fitzpatrick will be inserted into games if Tagovailoa struggles. Signing a veteran like Newton or Taylor could give Miami a player able to step in if Tagovailoa is injured. Drafting Jones, Trask, Mond, or Newman would allow the team to have a young quarterback to develop alongside Tagovailoa. Most likely, a free agent addition makes the most sense assuming the price does not get too high.