A road trip to face the Giants could be in the cards for the Miami Dolphins in 2021

With the Super Bowl behind us, most football connoisseurs are already looking ahead to the 2021 season — which reportedly begins in 211 days on Sept. 9 — but who is counting.

It was reported back on Dec. 27 that the NFL is planning to expand the regular season to 17 games in 2021, a move that would help soften an anticipated drop in the salary cap.

The move would likely be coupled with a two-game preseason (down from the usual four and up from last year’s unusual zero) and more football seems like a no-brainer for all parties involved, but it may also mean an extra road trip for the Dolphins.

The South Florida Sun Sentinel has reported that the Dolphins will likely face the Giants at MetLife Stadium, if the NFL does in fact schedule a 17th game.

Currently, the Dolphins are scheduled to face the Atlanta Falcons, Baltimore Ravens, Carolina Panthers, Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts at home, along with the team’s three division rivals ( Buffalo Bills, New England Patriots and New York Jets).

The Dolphins are slated to have road games against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Las Vegas Raiders, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tennessee Titans — along with the three other teams in the AFC East.

The additional game won’t alter the current scheduling formula, according to the Sun Sentinel. The Dolphins were scheduled to play in London last year, but were unable to do so due to the COVID-19 pandemic. There is also a chance they could play a game overseas in 2021.

While everything is still up in the air, it is possible that the Miami Dolphins could be playing seven “true” home games next season, compared to 10 games on the road. The schedule often leaks before the official announcement, but the NFL will likely release its entire 2021 schedule sometime in April.

The NFL has released the schedule in April each year since 2005, except in 2020, when it was pushed back because of the pandemic.

Vivid Seats, based on historical trends and recent info, is suggesting that the schedule release will take place at 7:30 p.m. on either April 15 or April 22.