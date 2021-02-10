Phinsider Question Of The Day 02/10/2021

As yet another offseason kicks into gear there will be first multiple mock drafts, something that is the bane of many a fans' existence and something that others absolutely love. Then will come the start of the league year in March and the insanity of free agency where we will see players get more money than most of us could ever imagine having to switch teams and often more than their talent warrants. The finally the draft will occur, where teams will further load up on young players in a further hope for their futures.

Us Miami Dolphins fans will be no exception to this process but nothing will weigh heavier on the upcoming season in our minds than the improvement of our starting quarterback (barring some unforeseen insane trade) Tua Tagovailoa. Without improvement at the quarterback position along with some other upgrades as various positions this team will not improve but nothing weighs heavier on this franchise than the future at the quarterback position.

So with so much of the future of this franchise laying at the feet of Tagovailoa (no pressure there) tonight’s Phinsider Question Of The Day is what do you see as Tua’s both floor and ceiling? And by that, I am asking you to tell me by ceiling or floor what two other quarterbacks of the past or present from any team do you see Tua becoming closest to in but the worst-case and best-case scenarios, in your opinion as a Miami Dolphins fan.

