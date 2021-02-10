Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

What the Patriots can learn from the Super Bowl champion Buccaneers - Pats Pulpit

Tampa Bay just took home the Super Bowl. Can New England take something away from the Buccaneers’ season?





Welcome to the Off-Season: A Time of Hope - Gang Green Nation

Whenever the Super Bowl ends, I always have mixed emotions. Sadness that we say goodbye to competitive football for the best part of 7 months but excitement about what the off-season provides for...





Buffalo Bills’ 2020 rookie class season review - Buffalo Rumblings

How Buffalo’s 2020 Draft class fared compared to expectations

AFC NORTH:

Realistic trade partners and proposals for Orlando Brown Jr. - Baltimore Beatdown

If Brown Jr. were to get traded, where would he go and what could the Ravens realistically get in return?





If anyone can save Dwayne Haskins career, it’s QB coach Mike Sullivan - Behind the Steel Curtain

If anyone can get Haskins career back on track it’s Mike Sullivan





Carson Palmer was “blown away” by how good Joe Burrow looked as a rookie - Cincy Jungle

Palmer called Burrow a top-ten quarterback.





Cleveland Browns David Njoku: I’ll let everything handle itself in the near future - Dawgs By Nature

Browns tight end entering the final year of his contract after an interesting 2020 season.

AFC SOUTH:

Houston Texans Dismiss Multiple Employees - Battle Red Blog

Another Texans news dump.





Titans in for another Jadeveon Clowney watch this offseason? - Music City Miracles

We spent the majority of the last offseason wondering where Jadeveon Clowney was going to sign. There were so many reports, so many questions to Mike Vrabel and even some planes being tracked. In...





Big Cat Country Q&A: How much is Gardner Minshew worth in a trade? - Big Cat Country

Colts Free Agent Veteran WR T.Y. Hilton: ‘I am 100% focused on my first free agency . . . Gotta work both ways.’ - Stampede Blue

According to NFL insider Josina Anderson, Indianapolis Colts soon-to-be free agent veteran wide receiver T.Y. Hilton provided a brief update on his impending free agency:

AFC WEST:

Breaking down quarterback options for the Denver Broncos this season - Mile High Report

What should the Denver Broncos do about their quarterback situation during the offseason? Mile High Report discusses it in this post.





Chargers News: Bolts reinforce pass rush in post-Super Bowl mock - Bolts From The Blue

Paye would be an upgrade over the departing Melvin Ingram.





Raiders news: More chatter about Derek Carr trade - Silver And Black Pride

NFL Media latest to report about teams showing interest in Las Vegas QB





Chiefs fans now understand a different pain after Super Bowl LV loss - Arrowhead Pride

...and believe it or not, that is a good thing.

NFC EAST:

Report: Giants to hire UL offensive coordinator Rob Sale as new OL coach - Big Blue View

Sale spent the past two seasons at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette





Carson Wentz trade “may not be as quick as some folks think here” - Bleeding Green Nation

What’s going on here?





We do not have to read into every single tiny detail when it comes to Dak Prescott and the Cowboys - Blogging The Boys

When it comes to the Dak Prescott contract situation, there may be too much analysis.





Alex Smith wins NFL Comeback Player of the Year! - Hogs Haven

Congrats Alex!

NFC NORTH:

Joe Barry appears to be a good example of the NFL’s nepotism problem - Acme Packing Company

Barry’s ascent to Packer defensive coordinator almost certainly would not have occurred without an impressive amount of family connections.





How run-heavy will the Detroit Lions’ offense be under Anthony Lynn? - Pride Of Detroit

A deep look into Anthony Lynn’s offense of the past five years.





UPDATED: The latest in regards to a possible Carson Wentz trade - Windy City Gridiron

The rumors and reports about the Carson Wentz trade have been popping off all day and we’re keeping track of it all right here.





Vikings officially name Klint Kubiak new offensive coordinator - Daily Norseman

We were pretty sure this was coming

NFC SOUTH:

Marquez Callaway showed promise for Saints receiving corps in rookie campaign - Canal Street Chronicles

Callaway didn’t put up huge numbers, but he looked comfortable in the Saints offense





An exciting and uncertain offseason awaits for the Atlanta Falcons - The Falcoholic

With the Super Bowl now over, we’re days away from a series of critical decisions for Atlanta.





Teddy Bridgewater wins 2020 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award - Cat Scratch Reader

Bridgewater is the second Panther to receive the honor.





Jason Licht and Bruce Arians just turned their vision into a Super Bowl - Bucs Nation

Key decisions from Tampa Bay’s head coach and GM provided the backbone for a championship run.

NFC WEST:

49ers announce one-year deals for RB Austin Walter and QB Josh Rosen - Niners Nation

Rosen gives the 49ers three QBs under contract for this upcoming season





Patrick Peterson to part ways with Cardinals in free agency - Revenge of the Birds

The 8x Pro Bowler and 3x First-Team All-Pro set to leave the Cardinals after 10 years with the team





Report: Teams have inquired Seattle Seahawks about Russell Wilson trade, with predictable results - Field Gulls

There is going to be a big quarterback carousel coming this offseason, so if you’re an NFL team in need of a QB why not ask around?

Well according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, some teams have...





Every offensive coordinator that Matthew Stafford worked with for Lions - Turf Show Times

He is getting more than a slight upgrade with Sean McVay