Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:
New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit)
What the Patriots can learn from the Super Bowl champion Buccaneers - Pats Pulpit
Tampa Bay just took home the Super Bowl. Can New England take something away from the Buccaneers’ season?
New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation)
Welcome to the Off-Season: A Time of Hope - Gang Green Nation
Whenever the Super Bowl ends, I always have mixed emotions. Sadness that we say goodbye to competitive football for the best part of 7 months but excitement about what the off-season provides for...
Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings)
Buffalo Bills’ 2020 rookie class season review - Buffalo Rumblings
How Buffalo’s 2020 Draft class fared compared to expectations
AFC NORTH:
Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown)
Realistic trade partners and proposals for Orlando Brown Jr. - Baltimore Beatdown
If Brown Jr. were to get traded, where would he go and what could the Ravens realistically get in return?
Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain)
If anyone can save Dwayne Haskins career, it’s QB coach Mike Sullivan - Behind the Steel Curtain
If anyone can get Haskins career back on track it’s Mike Sullivan
Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle)
Carson Palmer was “blown away” by how good Joe Burrow looked as a rookie - Cincy Jungle
Palmer called Burrow a top-ten quarterback.
Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs By Nature)
Cleveland Browns David Njoku: I’ll let everything handle itself in the near future - Dawgs By Nature
Browns tight end entering the final year of his contract after an interesting 2020 season.
AFC SOUTH:
Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog)
Houston Texans Dismiss Multiple Employees - Battle Red Blog
Another Texans news dump.
Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles)
Titans in for another Jadeveon Clowney watch this offseason? - Music City Miracles
We spent the majority of the last offseason wondering where Jadeveon Clowney was going to sign. There were so many reports, so many questions to Mike Vrabel and even some planes being tracked. In...
Jacksonville Jaguars (via Big Cat Country)
Big Cat Country Q&A: How much is Gardner Minshew worth in a trade? - Big Cat Country
We want to send our Keep Choppin’ Wood newsletter to more Jaguars fans but it costs money! (Who knew?)
We’ve got emails hitting over 10,000 inboxes every week and we could add 5,000 more tomorrow...
Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue)
Colts Free Agent Veteran WR T.Y. Hilton: ‘I am 100% focused on my first free agency . . . Gotta work both ways.’ - Stampede Blue
According to NFL insider Josina Anderson, Indianapolis Colts soon-to-be free agent veteran wide receiver T.Y. Hilton provided a brief update on his impending free agency:
AFC WEST:
Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report)
Breaking down quarterback options for the Denver Broncos this season - Mile High Report
What should the Denver Broncos do about their quarterback situation during the offseason? Mile High Report discusses it in this post.
Los Angeles Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue)
Chargers News: Bolts reinforce pass rush in post-Super Bowl mock - Bolts From The Blue
Paye would be an upgrade over the departing Melvin Ingram.
Las Vegas Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride)
Raiders news: More chatter about Derek Carr trade - Silver And Black Pride
NFL Media latest to report about teams showing interest in Las Vegas QB
Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride)
Chiefs fans now understand a different pain after Super Bowl LV loss - Arrowhead Pride
...and believe it or not, that is a good thing.
NFC EAST:
New York Giants (via Big Blue View)
Report: Giants to hire UL offensive coordinator Rob Sale as new OL coach - Big Blue View
Sale spent the past two seasons at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette
Philadelphia Eagles (via Bleeding Green Nation)
Carson Wentz trade “may not be as quick as some folks think here” - Bleeding Green Nation
What’s going on here?
Dallas Cowboys (via Blogging the Boys)
We do not have to read into every single tiny detail when it comes to Dak Prescott and the Cowboys - Blogging The Boys
When it comes to the Dak Prescott contract situation, there may be too much analysis.
Washington Football Team (via Hogs Haven)
Alex Smith wins NFL Comeback Player of the Year! - Hogs Haven
Congrats Alex!
NFC NORTH:
Green Bay Packers (via Acme Packing Company)
Joe Barry appears to be a good example of the NFL’s nepotism problem - Acme Packing Company
Barry’s ascent to Packer defensive coordinator almost certainly would not have occurred without an impressive amount of family connections.
Detroit Lions (via Pride of Detroit)
How run-heavy will the Detroit Lions’ offense be under Anthony Lynn? - Pride Of Detroit
A deep look into Anthony Lynn’s offense of the past five years.
Chicago Bears (via Windy City Gridiron)
UPDATED: The latest in regards to a possible Carson Wentz trade - Windy City Gridiron
The rumors and reports about the Carson Wentz trade have been popping off all day and we’re keeping track of it all right here.
Minnesota Vikings (via Daily Norseman)
Vikings officially name Klint Kubiak new offensive coordinator - Daily Norseman
We were pretty sure this was coming
NFC SOUTH:
New Orleans Saints (via Canal Street Chronicles)
Marquez Callaway showed promise for Saints receiving corps in rookie campaign - Canal Street Chronicles
Callaway didn’t put up huge numbers, but he looked comfortable in the Saints offense
Atlanta Falcons (via The Falcoholic)
An exciting and uncertain offseason awaits for the Atlanta Falcons - The Falcoholic
With the Super Bowl now over, we’re days away from a series of critical decisions for Atlanta.
Carolina Panthers (via Cat Scratch Reader)
Teddy Bridgewater wins 2020 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award - Cat Scratch Reader
Bridgewater is the second Panther to receive the honor.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Bucs Nation)
Jason Licht and Bruce Arians just turned their vision into a Super Bowl - Bucs Nation
Key decisions from Tampa Bay’s head coach and GM provided the backbone for a championship run.
NFC WEST:
San Francisco 49ers (via Niners Nation)
49ers announce one-year deals for RB Austin Walter and QB Josh Rosen - Niners Nation
Rosen gives the 49ers three QBs under contract for this upcoming season
Arizona Cardinals (via Revenge of the Birds)
Patrick Peterson to part ways with Cardinals in free agency - Revenge of the Birds
The 8x Pro Bowler and 3x First-Team All-Pro set to leave the Cardinals after 10 years with the team
Seattle Seahawks (via Field Gulls)
Report: Teams have inquired Seattle Seahawks about Russell Wilson trade, with predictable results - Field Gulls
There is going to be a big quarterback carousel coming this offseason, so if you’re an NFL team in need of a QB why not ask around?
Well according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, some teams have...
Los Angeles Rams (via Turf Show Times)
Every offensive coordinator that Matthew Stafford worked with for Lions - Turf Show Times
He is getting more than a slight upgrade with Sean McVay