Phinsider Question Of The Day 02/01/2021

Most of us would think that with the NFL season not even officially over, it will end after the Super Bowl this coming Sunday, that there would not be a lot of movement around the league. The fact is that nothing officially can take place until the new league year begins March 17th and rarely do any big deals or trades go down until right before the draft in April. But this might be the year where everything changes. Over the weekend, assuming that most have already seen this, we saw one of the biggest blockbuster trades in years. The Lions and the Rams traded quarterbacks and a slew of picks. I will say this, now seeing what Matthew Stafford was worth there is no way that I want any part of the Deshaun Watson sweepstakes.

The Houston Texans quarterback is, of course, demanding a trade which the team says they do not intend to make but this is not the way that this is going to go down unless they somehow convince Watson that he should stay, something else that seems very unlikely. So eventually Watson will have to go and the price is going to be possibly more than we have ever seen given up for any single player in the NFL. Houston has reported that more than half the teams in the NFL have already contacted them about Watson. Can anyone say epic bidding war?

So assuming that our very own Miami Dolphins are going to stay out of that melee and stick by quarterback Tua Tagovailoa as the team has repeatedly stated what else would you like to see the team do? More specifically what pieces of this team do you believe have value but would bring back more for the team in pick value versus holding on to that particular player? So today's Phinsider Question Of The Day, which I have already more or less asked, is which if any players on our current roster would you put on the trading block, why and what would you expect to receive in return for that particular player?

Give us your thoughts below-

