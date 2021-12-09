Thursday Night Football: Pittsburgh Steelers @ Minnesota Vikings Live Thread & Game Information

Tonight’s Thursday Night Football matchup features a matchup between the AFC and the NFC. The Pittsburgh Steelers will travel to Minnesota this evening to take on the Minnesota Vikings.

The Vikings enter this week in second place in their division and in the ninth seed for the NFC playoffs. The Vikings have lost four of their last six games including an embarrassing loss last week to the previously winless Detroit Lions.

On the other side of the ball, the Steelers come into this game third in their division and as the eighth seed for the AFC playoffs. The Steelers are coming off a one-point win over the Baltimore Ravens. Prior to last week's win, Pittsburgh had dropped two games in a row and managed only a tie three games back against the Lions.

Pittsburgh (6-5-1) 3rd AFC North @ Minnesota Vikings (5-7) 2nd NFC North