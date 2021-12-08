Wednesday Evening Phinsider Question Of The Day W/ Poll 12/08/2021

It’s been an exciting week for a lot of South Florida football fans. First off if you are a Miami Dolphins fan it’s quite exciting to win your fifth straight game after suffering through a horrifying seven-game losing streak. Beyond that, while many of you and other Dolphins fans are not University Of Miami fans as well as it seems like Miami Dolphins fans exist in every corner of the world, there are many of us that are fans of both. I think that designation usually falls to those of us that were raised in South Florida (for the most part) as I and many others were and most of us are quite exciting with all the changes going on over at the U.

No matter where your fandom line with Miami area football falls, we were all left feeling better about things than we did 6 plus weeks ago. So now, the big question for the Dolphins and us fans is how much longer can this team sustain this run? Can they actually win out as many people have suggested despite it seeming the longest of all odds? Can they at least win enough of the games on the remaining schedule to have a legitimate shot at sneaking into the playoffs? Or do you think that the team that has consistently disappointed Phins fans for what seems a lifetime, do it again and just fall about down the stretch?

For anyone that is wondering the remaining four games that the dolphins will play following the bye week is as follows-

So tonight’s Phinsider Question Of The Day is what do you think this team's final record will be and will that be enough to get the Dolphins into the playoffs this season?

So please give us your answers and your thoughts below but also please vote in our poll.