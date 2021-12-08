Wednesday Evening Phinsider Question Of The Day W/ Poll 12/08/2021

It’s been an exciting week for a lot of South Florida football fans. First off if you are a Miami Dolphins fan it’s quite exciting to win your fifth straight game after suffering through a horrifying seven-game losing streak. Beyond that, while many of you and other Dolphins fans are not University Of Miami fans as well as it seems like Miami Dolphins fans exist in every corner of the world, there are many of us that are fans of both. I think that designation usually falls to those of us that were raised in South Florida (for the most part) as I and many others were and most of us are quite exciting with all the changes going on over at the U.
No matter where your fandom line with Miami area football falls, we were all left feeling better about things than we did 6 plus weeks ago. So now, the big question for the Dolphins and us fans is how much longer can this team sustain this run? Can they actually win out as many people have suggested despite it seeming the longest of all odds? Can they at least win enough of the games on the remaining schedule to have a legitimate shot at sneaking into the playoffs? Or do you think that the team that has consistently disappointed Phins fans for what seems a lifetime, do it again and just fall about down the stretch?
For anyone that is wondering the remaining four games that the dolphins will play following the bye week is as follows-
- Sunday, December 19th Vs. New York Jets @ 1:00 PM EST
- Monday, December 27th @ New Orleans Saints 8:15 PM EST
- Sunday, January 2nd @ Tennessee Titans 1:00 PM EST
- Sunday, January 9th @ New England Patriots 1:00 PM EST
So tonight’s Phinsider Question Of The Day is what do you think this team's final record will be and will that be enough to get the Dolphins into the playoffs this season?
So please give us your answers and your thoughts below but also please vote in our poll.
Poll
With the Miami Dolphins currently sitting at 6 and 7 with four games to go what do you "expect" their final record to be?
-
61%
They run the table from here on out and go 10 and 7.
-
15%
The do well in the final four games winning 75 percent of them going 9 and 8.
-
15%
The best I can see them doing from here on out is splitting the four games and going 8 and 9 on the season.
-
7%
The party comes to an end and they only manage to pull out one more win in the final four leaving them with a 7 and 10 record.
-
0%
They totally fall apart, again, and don’t manage another single win this season going 6 and 11 on the season.
Loading comments...