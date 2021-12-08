Miami punter Michael Palardy named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Winning is contagious and the Miami Dolphins are finding success in all three phases on the football field.

Miami’s punter, Michael Palardy, was named the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week for his success against the Giants on Sunday afternoon.

Career-long 65-yard punt ✅



Michael Palardy is the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week. #FinsUp pic.twitter.com/4sPB0vXVcJ — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) December 8, 2021

Palardy sent a punt 65-yards, a new career-long, on one of his six attempts against New York. The first-year member of the Miami Dolphins averaged 48.33 yards per punt, his third-highest total behind 51.80 yards per punt against Buffalo in Week 8 and 51.33 against Atlanta.

Palardy, who spent five years in Carolina, forced three fair catches and placed three punts inside the 20-yard line. Additionally, his net total in yards was 290, his second-highest total behind a net of 339 yards against the Ravens.

After missing the 2020 season with an injury, Palardy’s 44.6 yards per punt this season is the second-lowest total in his career. However, with 24 punts downed inside the 20, Palardy is now two away from establishing a new career-high — with four games yet to be played.

Palardy 65-yd punt Cooper 11-yd return to NYG 15#Giants 3 #Dolphins 10 Q3 pic.twitter.com/Yzs7UjccUM — Sports 24/7 (@Sports24x7_) December 5, 2021

Miami’s well-rounded success has translated to a five-game winning streak and the team is now just one game under .500 after suffering a seven-game losing streak earlier in the year. The Dolphins are off in Week 14 before hosting the New York Jets on Dec. 19.