Dolphins keep winning streak alive with 20-9 win over Giants—PHINSIDER RADIO

After a 1-7 start to the 2021 NFL season, Brian Flores’ football team has managed to battle their way back to a 6-7 record after a convincing 20-9 win over the New York Giants.

It wasn’t a perfect game, but quarterback Tua Tagovailoa completed 30/41 passes for 244 yards, and two touchdowns and the Dolphins’ offense managed to move the ball up and down the field when the team needed it most.

On the other side of the ball, Miami’s defense remained dominant, holding the Giants’ offense to under 250 total yards and only nine points. In the latest episode of SBNation’s Phinsider Radio: The Jake and Josh Show, Jake Mendel and I talk about all of this and more in our recap of Miami’s Week 13 win over the New York Giants.

What are your thoughts on Tua Tagovailoa’s performance vs. the New York Giants? What changes would you make during the BYE if you were Brian Flores and his staff? Do you think the Dolphins can do the unthinkable and make the playoffs? Let us know in the comments section below!