Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

NFL playoff picture: The AFC runs through the Patriots now - Pats Pulpit

New England is entering its bye with a 9-4 record, and on a seven-game winning streak.





Corey Davis To Undergo Season Ending Surgery - Gang Green Nation

The New York Jets have announced that wide receiver Corey Davis will be undergoing season ending core muscle surgery. Davis has been troubled by a groin injury in recent weeks that was aggravated...





Takeaways: Weather, McDermott among damning factors in Bills’ loss to Patriots - Buffalo Rumblings

The Patriots didn’t mess up much. The Bills did.

AFC NORTH:

Ravens Marlon Humphrey OUT for the season; Patrick Mekari out “for awhile” with injury - Baltimore Beatdown

Injuries continue to pile up.





The Steelers win over the Ravens was the most satisfying win of 2021 - Behind the Steel Curtain

The Steelers defeated the Ravens, 20-19, at Heinz Field on Sunday. How can it be any more exciting than that?





3 things we learned from Bengals - Chargers - Cincy Jungle

Joe Burrow put the team on his back with a broken pinky.





Assessing what needs to change for the Browns coming out of the bye - Dawgs By Nature

As Cleveland watches the rest of the NFL play in Week 13, hopefully they’ve been making some of these adjustments.

AFC SOUTH:

Hair of the Dog: People of the Abyss Edition (Texans/Colts II) - Battle Red Blog

The BRB gang get together to desperately think of something vaguely positive to say about the Texans’ 31-0 loss to the Colts. We were not successful.





Titans move WR Julio Jones to “Designated for Return from IR” List, and several other roster moves - Music City Miracles

The Tennessee Titans are officially off the bye week and preparing for their Week 14 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Tennessee kicked off the week by making a plethora of roster moves. Most...





Stats Don’t Lie: Jacksonville Jaguars fans are officially sad - Big Cat Country

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Each week, we send out questions to the most plugged in Jacksonville Jaguars fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts.

A...





‘J.T. for MVP’: Colts RB Jonathan Taylor Continues to Break Records and Tackles—as the Award’s Frontrunner - Stampede Blue

Colts running back Jonathan Taylor is playing like a man possessed and is closing in on potential NFL MVP honors.

AFC WEST:

Vic Fangio’s choice in coordinators is sinking his tenure in Denver - Mile High Report

Great defensive playcalling matters not when you have complete incompetency everywhere else.





Chargers News: Bolts place Keenan Allen on reserve/COVID-19 list - Bolts From The Blue

Allen was one of 11 players to test positive.





Raiders news: Tight end Darren Waller now day-to-day with knee injury - Silver And Black Pride

Waller was previously week-to-week





Don’t panic about the Chiefs’ offense — or get smug about the defense - Arrowhead Pride

We’re all just trying to get a handle on how we should feel about the team Kansas City is now putting on the field.

NFC EAST:

Joe Judge: Quarterback situation still murky, two positive COVID tests - Big Blue View

It’s too soon to know about Daniel Jones or Mike Glennon





The Eagles’ QB carousel has had a wild three weeks - Bleeding Green Nation

Three weeks ago, Hurts was being hailed as the savior. Now, many are calling for him to sit.





Cowboys must overcome their preseason-like woes to become a playoff caliber team once again - Blogging The Boys

Dallas Cowboys must stop making preseason-like mistakes moving forward.





Washington Football Team Vs. Las Vegas Raiders - Studs and Duds - Hogs Haven

This was an ugly win...but I’ll take it!

NFC NORTH:

Packers QB Jordan Love placed on reserve/Covid-19 list - Acme Packing Company

Practice-squadder Kurt Benkert is the team’s third quarterback





The Detroit Lions are going to be fine - Pride Of Detroit

This team is on its way.





10 Bears Takes after another bad home loss that drops Chicago to (4-8) - Windy City Gridiron

The Chicago Bears’ winning streak stops at one, as they turn the ball over four times in route to the eight loss of the season. Does anything change this week? Is there anything left to salvage? All of that and more in this week’s 10 takes.





Vikings’ late-half defense ready to set a record - Daily Norseman

But certainly not in a good way

NFC SOUTH:

NFL suspends Saints’ WR Deonte Harris three games - Canal Street Chronicles

Harris’ suspension stems from a DUI in July





Falcons designate Hayden Hurst for return from IR, cut ties with Dustin Colquitt - The Falcoholic

We could see Hurst back as soon as this Sunday against the Panthers.





Panthers fire offensive coordinator Joe Brady - Cat Scratch Reader

You wanted changes? Well, you got a big one.





Bucs Week 13 Top Performers: Gronk, Godwin sweep away Falcons for key win - Bucs Nation

The Buccaneers swept the Falcons for the second year in a row to take a commanding NFC South lead.

NFC WEST:

49ers news: Azeez Al-Shaair’s mindset of perseverance is turning him into a star before our eyes - Niners Nation

What’s driving the former undrafted free agent to become one of the most talked about players on the stout 49ers’ defense?





3 Underrated Takeaways from the Arizona Cardinals’ 33-22 Win over the Bears - Revenge of the Birds

There’s always lessons learned from the Cards...what did the Bears game tell us that might not be evident at first glance?





Dee Eskridge continued a great Seahawks tradition against the 49ers - Field Gulls

At the end of the first half of the Seattle Seahawks’ thrilling win over the San Francisco 49ers, rookie wide receiver Dee Eskridge scored his first NFL touchdown. Eskridge had missed two months of...





Rams WR Cooper Kupp is so dominant that it might be a bad sign for LA - Turf Show Times

Kupp could finish with single-season records in catches and yards, but is that an overall good thing for the Rams?