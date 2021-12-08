Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:
New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit)
NFL playoff picture: The AFC runs through the Patriots now - Pats Pulpit
New England is entering its bye with a 9-4 record, and on a seven-game winning streak.
New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation)
Corey Davis To Undergo Season Ending Surgery - Gang Green Nation
The New York Jets have announced that wide receiver Corey Davis will be undergoing season ending core muscle surgery. Davis has been troubled by a groin injury in recent weeks that was aggravated...
Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings)
Takeaways: Weather, McDermott among damning factors in Bills’ loss to Patriots - Buffalo Rumblings
The Patriots didn’t mess up much. The Bills did.
AFC NORTH:
Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown)
Ravens Marlon Humphrey OUT for the season; Patrick Mekari out “for awhile” with injury - Baltimore Beatdown
Injuries continue to pile up.
Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain)
The Steelers win over the Ravens was the most satisfying win of 2021 - Behind the Steel Curtain
The Steelers defeated the Ravens, 20-19, at Heinz Field on Sunday. How can it be any more exciting than that?
Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle)
3 things we learned from Bengals - Chargers - Cincy Jungle
Joe Burrow put the team on his back with a broken pinky.
Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs By Nature)
Assessing what needs to change for the Browns coming out of the bye - Dawgs By Nature
As Cleveland watches the rest of the NFL play in Week 13, hopefully they’ve been making some of these adjustments.
AFC SOUTH:
Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog)
Hair of the Dog: People of the Abyss Edition (Texans/Colts II) - Battle Red Blog
The BRB gang get together to desperately think of something vaguely positive to say about the Texans’ 31-0 loss to the Colts. We were not successful.
Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles)
Titans move WR Julio Jones to “Designated for Return from IR” List, and several other roster moves - Music City Miracles
The Tennessee Titans are officially off the bye week and preparing for their Week 14 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Tennessee kicked off the week by making a plethora of roster moves. Most...
Jacksonville Jaguars (via Big Cat Country)
Stats Don’t Lie: Jacksonville Jaguars fans are officially sad - Big Cat Country
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Each week, we send out questions to the most plugged in Jacksonville Jaguars fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts.
A...
Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue)
‘J.T. for MVP’: Colts RB Jonathan Taylor Continues to Break Records and Tackles—as the Award’s Frontrunner - Stampede Blue
Colts running back Jonathan Taylor is playing like a man possessed and is closing in on potential NFL MVP honors.
AFC WEST:
Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report)
Vic Fangio’s choice in coordinators is sinking his tenure in Denver - Mile High Report
Great defensive playcalling matters not when you have complete incompetency everywhere else.
Los Angeles Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue)
Chargers News: Bolts place Keenan Allen on reserve/COVID-19 list - Bolts From The Blue
Allen was one of 11 players to test positive.
Las Vegas Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride)
Raiders news: Tight end Darren Waller now day-to-day with knee injury - Silver And Black Pride
Waller was previously week-to-week
Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride)
Don’t panic about the Chiefs’ offense — or get smug about the defense - Arrowhead Pride
We’re all just trying to get a handle on how we should feel about the team Kansas City is now putting on the field.
NFC EAST:
New York Giants (via Big Blue View)
Joe Judge: Quarterback situation still murky, two positive COVID tests - Big Blue View
It’s too soon to know about Daniel Jones or Mike Glennon
Philadelphia Eagles (via Bleeding Green Nation)
The Eagles’ QB carousel has had a wild three weeks - Bleeding Green Nation
Three weeks ago, Hurts was being hailed as the savior. Now, many are calling for him to sit.
Dallas Cowboys (via Blogging the Boys)
Cowboys must overcome their preseason-like woes to become a playoff caliber team once again - Blogging The Boys
Dallas Cowboys must stop making preseason-like mistakes moving forward.
Washington Football Team (via Hogs Haven)
Washington Football Team Vs. Las Vegas Raiders - Studs and Duds - Hogs Haven
This was an ugly win...but I’ll take it!
NFC NORTH:
Green Bay Packers (via Acme Packing Company)
Packers QB Jordan Love placed on reserve/Covid-19 list - Acme Packing Company
Practice-squadder Kurt Benkert is the team’s third quarterback
Detroit Lions (via Pride of Detroit)
The Detroit Lions are going to be fine - Pride Of Detroit
This team is on its way.
Chicago Bears (via Windy City Gridiron)
10 Bears Takes after another bad home loss that drops Chicago to (4-8) - Windy City Gridiron
The Chicago Bears’ winning streak stops at one, as they turn the ball over four times in route to the eight loss of the season. Does anything change this week? Is there anything left to salvage? All of that and more in this week’s 10 takes.
Minnesota Vikings (via Daily Norseman)
Vikings’ late-half defense ready to set a record - Daily Norseman
But certainly not in a good way
NFC SOUTH:
New Orleans Saints (via Canal Street Chronicles)
NFL suspends Saints’ WR Deonte Harris three games - Canal Street Chronicles
Harris’ suspension stems from a DUI in July
Atlanta Falcons (via The Falcoholic)
Falcons designate Hayden Hurst for return from IR, cut ties with Dustin Colquitt - The Falcoholic
We could see Hurst back as soon as this Sunday against the Panthers.
Carolina Panthers (via Cat Scratch Reader)
Panthers fire offensive coordinator Joe Brady - Cat Scratch Reader
You wanted changes? Well, you got a big one.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Bucs Nation)
Bucs Week 13 Top Performers: Gronk, Godwin sweep away Falcons for key win - Bucs Nation
The Buccaneers swept the Falcons for the second year in a row to take a commanding NFC South lead.
NFC WEST:
San Francisco 49ers (via Niners Nation)
49ers news: Azeez Al-Shaair’s mindset of perseverance is turning him into a star before our eyes - Niners Nation
What’s driving the former undrafted free agent to become one of the most talked about players on the stout 49ers’ defense?
Arizona Cardinals (via Revenge of the Birds)
3 Underrated Takeaways from the Arizona Cardinals’ 33-22 Win over the Bears - Revenge of the Birds
There’s always lessons learned from the Cards...what did the Bears game tell us that might not be evident at first glance?
Seattle Seahawks (via Field Gulls)
Dee Eskridge continued a great Seahawks tradition against the 49ers - Field Gulls
At the end of the first half of the Seattle Seahawks’ thrilling win over the San Francisco 49ers, rookie wide receiver Dee Eskridge scored his first NFL touchdown. Eskridge had missed two months of...
Los Angeles Rams (via Turf Show Times)
Rams WR Cooper Kupp is so dominant that it might be a bad sign for LA - Turf Show Times
Kupp could finish with single-season records in catches and yards, but is that an overall good thing for the Rams?
