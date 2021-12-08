Miami Dolphins place Patrick Laird on injured reserve

The Miami Dolphins announced on Wednesday that the team placed running back Patrick Laird on injured reserve.

Laird only played 3 snaps last Sunday’s victory against the New York Giants, suffering a knee injury late in the first quarter. He was helped off the field by trainers and was ruled out for the remainder of the game.

Since joining the Dolphins in 2019 as an undrafted free agent, Laird has played 492 snaps and Sunday marked his first serious injury with the team. Laird has 1 rush for 4 yards on the season and has only played 14 percent of available offensive snaps.

This injury comes just a few days after Phillip Lindsay’s ankle injury, leaving the Dolphins running back room paper-thin at the moment.

The Dolphins have not yet announced a corresponding roster move to fill Laird’s spot. Keep in mind, rookie running-back Gerrid Doaks is a possible replacement. After being selected in the seventh round of the 2021 NFL Draft, Doaks has yet to feature in an NFL game.

Another option in Miami is running back Duke Johnson, who was signed after veteran Malcolm Brown was placed on injured reserve. Johnson has 4 rushes for 18 yards on the season, all coming against the Jets in Week 11.

Head coach Brian Flores and his staff have a bit of time to figure out the next step for the team’s depth at the position. The Dolphins have a Week 14 bye before hosting the Jets on Dec. 19.