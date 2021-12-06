Monday Night Football: New England Patriots @ Buffalo Bills Football Team Live Thread & Game Information

Week thirteen of the NFL’s 2021 season winds down this evening with the Monday Night Football matchup between two of our Miami Dolphins’ AFC East rivals. The New England Patriots will travel to New York State this evening to take on the Buffalo Bills. Going into this game the Patriots have won six straight and currently hold the top seed for the playoffs in the AFC. The Bills on the other hand, after starting out strong and holding onto first place in the division before being passed by the Patriots have lost three out of six but are coming off a win last week over the New Orleans Saints. The Bills currently hold the fifth seed in the AFC which represents the first wildcard spot for the AFC.

Please use this thread to discuss this evening game, any of the other action from around the NFL this past weekend and as always your Miami Dolphins. Please remember to follow all site rules in the live threads as you would in any other post on The Phinsider. As always, please remember that SBNation is very strict on illegal game streams, and sharing, discussing, or requesting any illegal game streams may result in a temporary suspension from the site or a ban from the entire SBNation platform.

New England Patriots (8-4) 1st AFC East @ Buffalo Bills (7-4) 2nd AFC East