Giants vs Dolphins 2021 Week 13 inactive players: Lindsay, Shaheen, Brandon Jones out for Miami

The Miami Dolphins will be without some key players on Sunday as they face the New York Giants. When the team released their inactive players list for the contest, there were not a lot of surprises on it, given the injury report leading into the game, but it still included players who would see plenty of playing time.

Safety Brandon Jones, tight end Adam Shaheen, and running back Phillip Lindsay are all inactive. Jones has established himself as the starting safety opposite Jevon Holland. Shaheen has played a little over one-third of the offensive snaps this year, working as the third tight end behind Mike Gesicki and Durham Smythe. Lindsay, who joined the team 11 days ago, made his debut for Miami in Week 12 and was immediately a part of the game plan. Having Lindsay and starter Myles Gaskin work as a pair was effective last week and the Dolphins had to be hoping it would be available this week as well.

Shaheen and Lindsay had been listed as doubtful for the game on Miami’s final injury report on Friday. Shaheen is battling a knee problem while Lindsay has an ankle issue. Jones was questionable with ankle and elbow injuries. The safety had said earlier in the week he was planning on playing, while admitting it is more the elbow that is causing him issues right now, but it appears there was a setback of some sort that now has him missing the game.

Also inactive for Miami are cornerback Trill Williams, linebacker Darius Hodge, and defensive lineman John Jenkins.

On the Giants side of the inactive list, there are several starters included there as well. Quarterback Daniel Jones had already been ruled out with Mike Glennon starting this afternoon. Joining Jones on the sideline are wide receivers Sterling Shepard and Kadarius Toney, cornerback Adoree’ Jackson, linebacker Oshane Ximines, and guard Wes Martin.

Like Jones, Jackson had already been ruled out. Shepard, who has missed the last three games, and Toney, who missed last week as well, were doubtful heading into Sunday.

Kickoff for the Giants and Dolphins is at 1pm ET from Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium.

