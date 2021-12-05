Week 13 Late Afternoon Games: Live Thread & Game Information

Hopefully by the time that you stumble into this post you are in the midst of celebrating an exciting victory by your Miami Dolphins over the New York Giants.
Week 13 Late Afternoon Games
Washington Football Team (5-6) 2nd NFC East @ Las Vegas Raiders (6-5) 3rd AFC West
- Where: Allegiant Stadium, Paradise, Nevada
- When: 4:05 PM EST
- TV: FOX
- DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 713
- Line: Raiders -1.5
- Over/Under: 48
Jacksonville Jaguars (2-9) 4th AFC South @ Las Angeles Rams (7-4) 2nd NFC West
- Where: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California
- When: 4:05 PM EST
- TV: FOX
- DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 712
- Line: Rams -13
- Over/Under: 48
Baltimore Ravens (8-3) 1st AFC North @ Pittsburgh Steelers (5-5-1) 3rd AFC North
- Where: Heinz Field, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- When: 4:25 PM EST
- TV: CBS
- DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 715
- Line: Ravens -4
- Over/Under: 44
San Francisco 49ers (6-5) 3rd NFC West @ Seattle Seahawks (3-8) 4th NFC West
- Where: Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington
- When: 4:25 PM EST
- TV: CBS
- DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 714
- Line: 49ers -3
- Over/Under: 45
