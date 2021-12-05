New York Giants @ Miami Dolphins - Live Game Thread & Game Information

The New York Giants will travel to South Florida this weekend to take on our Miami Dolphins. After a horrifying 1 and 7 start, the Dolphins managed to rip off four wins in a row, thus sweeping the entire month’s worth of games in November. If Miami wants to continue to keep their very thin chances at getting to the playoffs alive they must win this game against one of the weaker teams that they play in their final five contests. The final playoff spot, the seventh spot, in the AFC, if the playoffs were to begin today, currently belongs to the Los Angeles Chargers who sit at 6 and 5.

The New York Giants are also holding onto the chance to make this year's playoffs but like Miami needing a win over the Giants, the Giants are in just as much need of a win over Miami. The Giants have won three of their last five games, alternating wins and losses over those five weeks with a win last week. Their wins during that period were over the Carolina Panthers, the Los Vegas Raiders, and the Philadelphia Eagles. The two losses came at the hands of the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Please use this game thread to follow and discuss today’s game between your Miami Dolphins and the New York Giants. As always all site rules apply to the live game threads as they do on any other post on the site. Also please remember that SBNation is very strict on the sharing, requesting, or even discussing illegal game streams. Doing so can cost you a warning or a complete banning from the entire platform.

New York Giants (4-7) 4th NFC East @ Miami Dolphins (5-7) 3rd AFC East