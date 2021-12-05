Giants vs. Dolphins 2021 Week 13: How to stream, TV channel, odds, weather, more

The Miami Dolphins kickoff against the New York Giants this afternoon. Normally, inter-conference meetings such as this one only happen every four years, but the Dolphins faced the Giants just two years ago. As part of the league’s expansion to a 17-game regular season, they added another inter-conference meeting, which, for Miami, means they are facing the Giants.

Miami enters this game looking to extend their current four-game winning streak. Miami has climbed from 1-7 on the season to their current 5-7 record, somehow turning a miserable early season into a team that is fighting their way back into playoff contention. Now, they host the Giants, who have not won two games in a row this season, are 4-7 on the season, and will be starting backup quarterback Mike Glennon. This is a game that, if they come out and execute, the Dolphins can win.

The line for the game, according to DraftKings Sportsbook, began with Miami favored by 2.5 points. Over the course of the week, to include the news that Glennon and not Daniel Jones would be starting at quarterback for New York, the line has moved to Miami being favored by six points.

Here is everything you need to know to watch today’s game:

New York Giants (4-7) at Miami Dolphins (5-7)

2021 NFL Season Week 13

When is the game?

Kickoff is at 1pm ET, December 5, 2021

Where is the game?

Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida

How can I watch the game?

FOX

Who is the broadcast team?

Chris Myers, Daryl Johnston, Jen Hale

What is the DirecTV NFL Sunday Ticket channel?

711

How can I stream the game?

FuboTV

NFL Game Pass (Will be available after the live conclusion of the game)

How can I listen to the game?

Dolphins Radio Network, including WQAM 560 AM, KISS 99.9 FM, and WQBA 1140 AM (Spanish) in Dade/Broward; WUUB 106.3 FM and WEFL 760 AM (Spanish) in West Palm/Treasure Coast; ESPN 580 AM in Orlando; WRXK 96 FM in Ft. Myers; WPSL 1590 AM in Port St. Lucie; WKWF 1600 AM in Key West

Sirius channels: 136 (Giants), 134 (Dolphins); XM Channels: 383 (Giants), 230 (Dolphins)

Who will broadcast the game on Dolphins radio?

Jimmy Cefalo, Joe Rose, and Jason Taylor

Who is the referee for the game?

Brad Allen

What are the current betting odds?

Dolphins -6

O/U: 39.5

Odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook

What is the injury report?

Out: Linebacker Trent Harris - ankle (Giants); defensive back Adoree Jackson - quadriceps (Giants); tight end Kaden Smith - knee (Giants); quarterback Daniel Jones - neck (Giants)

Doubtful: Wide receiver Sterling Shepard - quadriceps (Giants); wide receiver Kadarius Toney - oblique/quadriceps (Giants); running back Phillip Lindsay - ankle (Dolphins); tight end Adam Shaheen - knee (Dolphins); cornerback Trill Williams - hamstring (Dolphins)

Questionable: Fullback Cullen Gillaspia - calf (Giants); wide receiver John Ross - illness/quadriceps (Giants); tight end Kyle Rudolph - ankle (Giants); tackle Nate Solder - elbow (Giants); safety Brandon Jones - ankle/elbow (Dolphins); linebacker Jalean Phillips - hip (Dolphins)

What will the weather be like for the game?

Partly cloudy, 81°F degrees

Who has the all-time head-to-head advantage?

Giants, 7-2

Who won most recently?

Giants 36-20 at New York, 12/15/19 (2019 Week 15)

What are the coaches’ records against the other team?

Giants’ Joe Judge (0-0) vs. Dolphins

Dolphins’ Brian Flores (0-1) vs. Giants

