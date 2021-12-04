Dolphins activate DeVante Parker, Michael Deiter from IR

The Miami Dolphins have activated wide receiver DeVante Parker and center Michael Deiter, the team announced on Saturday. The move, which was first reported by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, will provide Miami some additional stability on offense as they face the New York Giants on Sunday. Both players will likely immediately return to the starting lineup.

Deiter was placed on injured reserve on October 2 with a foot injury. He has missed the last nine games for Miami, with Greg Mancz, Austin Reiter, and Cameron Tom filling in for him. Mancz is currently on injured reserve as well, but has returned to practice and could be activated sometime soon.

Parker has missed the last four games for the Dolphins with a shoulder injury. He has 25 receptions for 327 yards with a touchdown in five games played this season. With Parker and Will Fuller both on injured reserve the last several weeks, rookie wide receiver Jaylen Waddle has broken out and looks to be Miami’s number one receiver. Parker should come back in as a compliment to Waddle, while Fuller continues on the IR list.

Miami only had 52 players on their active roster, meaning they needed to create just one spot for the two activations. To do that, the team waived Tom, according to their announcement. Tom played one snap last week in relief of Reiter. He likely will be re-signed to the team’s practice squad if he clears waivers, a position he has held for most of the season.

The Dolphins also announced they were elevating safety Sheldrick Redwine from the practice squad for the game.