Saturday Night New York Giants @ Miami Dolphins Prediction Post

Following one of the worst starts in Miami Dolphins history in which the team dropped seven straight contests, leaving the team with a one and seven record, we fans have seen a remarkable recovery by our team over the last month’s worth of games. After going a dismal one and seven this team is now somehow now five and seven.

With a win, tomorrow, over the New York Giants the Dolphins will be just one more win in a row away from being .500 on the season. Following the Giants game, the team will go into their bye week. Following the bye week, the Phins face off against the New York Jets for the second time this season. Following the Jets game, the Dolphins will face the New Orleans Saints, the Tennessee Titans, and the New England Patriots to finish off the regular season.

So for tonight’s post, we are asking for “your” prediction(s) for tomorrow's game vs. the Giants. The prediction is primarily for who you expect to win but also if you wish for a final score and any other bold predictions, especially as it pertains to certain units of the team or even individual players.

So please give us your predictions for tomorrow game in the comment section below-