NFL 2021 Week 13 winners picks: Straight up, spread, and over/under

It is December. The snow is falling - well, not in Miami where it is supposed to be a wonderful 81 degrees at kickoff, but stick with me. We are in football season. The last 12 weeks were the prelude to football weather, football, football, and more football. We are down to the final stretch of the season...though, counting Week 13, there are actually six weeks of football still to be played, so we really, we still have 33 percent of the season. The 2021 season with 18 weeks feels weird.

As we do every week of the NFL season, from Week 1 through the Super Bowl, a group of contributors here on The Phinsider publish our straight-up winners picks for the upcoming slate of games. We then keep up with the results throughout the year to see who gets to claim the title of The World’s Best Professional Football Regular Season and Playoff Game Predictor. Yeah, that title is a little long and potentially a little inaccurate. Maybe we should just go with the winner of The Phinsider’s pool.

Last year’s winner was Justin Hier, but he has had a championship hangover this year and is needing to make up some games if he wants to repeat. Marek Brave, a newcomer to the group this season, has been looking to pull away from the group, but James McKinney has been making a charge up the rankings as of late. Kevin Nogle is doing everything he can to waste a strong early campaign. Josh Houtz and CT Smith have both missed submitting picks for several games, but their winning percentage is right on par with the group.

Our picks here are primarily focused on straight-up picks, but each contributor has the option to also make picks the spread and on the over/under for the games. You can check out those picks using the tabs at the top of the Tallysight widget below. And, you can get the latest odds for each game over at the DraftKings Sportsbook.

Week 12 was not exactly kind to our contributors, other than McKinney continuing his hot streak, with a performance that jumps him into the top spot in the overall standings. He finished the week 10-5, while Smith and Hier came in at 8-7. Nogle finished 7-8, while Brave dropped to 6-9. Houtz missed the Thanksgiving schedule, going 5-7 without those three games.

Updating our overall standings through Week 12 brings us to:

Marek Brave 113-66-1 (63.1%)

James McKinney 113-65-1 (63.4%)*

Kevin Nogle 107-72-1 (59.7%)

Justin Hier 105-73-1 (58.9%)*

*McKinney and Hier missed a Thursday game during the season, giving them one less game in the standings.

CT Smith and Josh Houtz have both missed at least a week of picks, so they are not in the overall standings, but they do continue to make their picks:

Josh Houtz 81-51-1 (61.3%)

CT Smith 97-66-1 (59.5%)

On to this week’s picks. Check out all of our predictions using the chart below. Thanks to TallySight.com for the widget:

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.