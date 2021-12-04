2021 Week 13 Primer: Giants vs. Dolphins - Stream, stats, history, and more

The NFL season has moved on to Week 13, which will bring us the Miami Dolphins hosting the New York Giants on Sunday. Miami is in the middle of a four-game winning streak and looking to put a seven-game losing streak behind them as they close back in on a .500 record. The Giants, after winning last week, are looking to put together back-to-back wins for the first time this season.

Somehow, as we move into December and Week 13, both the 4-7 Giants and 5-7 Dolphins are capable of making a move into playoff contention. A big part of that move, however, will be a win on Sunday. Who will be able to pull it off and keep their chances at making the postseason alive?

Earlier this week, the Dolphins opened as 2.5-point favorites for the game. Over the course of the week, and with some assistance from the news of quarterback Daniel Jones being unavailable for the Giants on Sunday pushing Mike Glennon into the starting lineup, that line, according to DraftKings Sportsbook, has jumped to Miami favored by six points.

The over/under dropped from 43 points to 39.5 total points in the game.

We set you up for the game with the information you need and the key stats for the contest.

Game: New York Giants (4-7) at Miami Dolphins (5-7)

Date/Time: Dec. 5, 2021 / 1pm ET

Location: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida

Series Leader: Giants, 7-2

Streak: Giants have won last four

Last game: Giants 36-20 at New York, 12/15/19 (2019 Week 15)

Last game at site: Giants 31-24 at Miami, 12/14/15 (2015 Week 14)

Coaches vs. Opponent: Joe Judge (0-0), Brian Flores (0-1)

TV Broadcast: FOX (Chris Myers, Daryl Johnston, Jen Hale); DirecTV NFL Sunday Ticket channel 711

Radio Broadcast: Dolphins Radio Network, including WQAM 560 AM, KISS 99.9 FM, and WQBA 1140 AM (Spanish) in Dade/Broward; WUUB 106.3 FM and WEFL 760 AM (Spanish) in West Palm/Treasure Coast; ESPN 580 AM in Orlando; WRXK 96 FM in Ft. Myers; WPSL 1590 AM in Port St. Lucie; WKWF 1600 AM in Key West; Broadcasters are Jimmy Cefalo, Joe Rose, and Jason Taylor. Sirius channels: 136 (Giants), 134 (Dolphins); XM Channels: 383 (Giants), 230 (Dolphins)

Online Streaming: FuboTV

Weather: Mostly cloudy, 81°F degrees

Odds: Dolphins -6 | 39.5 O/U (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Referee: Brad Allen

Giants notes:

Quarterback Daniel Jones passed for 202 yards & TD vs. 0 INTs for 94 rating last week. Is 1 of 4 NFC quarterbacks (Kirk Cousins, Aaron Rodgers, Matt Stafford) with 8+ games (8) with 90+ rating in 2021.

Running back Saquon Barkley had 53 scrimmage yards (40 rush, 13 rec.) last week. Has 50+ scrimmage yards in 3 of his 4 road games this season. Had 143 scrimmage yards (112 rush, 31 rec.) & 2 rush TDs in last meeting.

Wide receiver Sterling Shepard had 9 catches for 111 yards in last meeting.

Wide receiver Kenny Golladay led team with 50 rec. yards last week.

Wide receiver Darius Slayton had a TD catch in last meeting.

Rookie wide receiver Kadarius Toney leads team in receptions (35) & rec. yards (392).

Safety Xavien McKinney led team with season-high 8 tackles & had 2 PD & INT last week. Ranks tied-1st among safeties (Kevin Byard, Jordan Poyer) with career-high 5 INTs in 2021. Has 7 PD in his past 6.

Linebacker Tae Crowder had 1st-career INT in Week 12. Aims for his 10th in row with 6+ tackles. Is 1 of 2 LBs (Darius Leonard) with 75+ tackles (79) & 5+ PD (5) in 2021.

Cornerback James Bradberry ranks 2nd in NFL with 76 PD since 2016 & is only defensive back with 10+ PD in each of past 6 seasons. Has PD in 4 of his past 5 on road.

Cornerback Julian Love had 1st 0.5 sacks of his career & 1st-career FR last week. Aims for his 3rd in row overall & 4th in row on road with PD.

Defensive lineman Leonard Williams has TFL in 3 of his 4 career games at Mia.

Dolphins notes:

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa completed 27 of 31 atts (87.1 pct. - career high as starter) for 230 yards & TD vs. 0 INTs for 108.3 rating last week. Become 2nd-youngest player ever with 85+ comp. pct. in single game (min. 30 atts.). Is 4th player ever with 80+ comp. pct. (min. 30 atts.) in consecutive games. Aims for 4th in row with 100+ rating. Has 0 INTs in 3 of 4 home starts in 2021.

Running back Myles Gaskin rushed for 49 yards & career-high 2 TDs last week. Aims for 3rd in row with 50+ scrimmage yards & TD. Had 72 scrimmage yards (43 rush, 29 rec.) in last meeting. Has 50+ scrimmage yards in 3 of his past 4 at home. Aims for his 6th in row vs. NFC with TD.

Running back Phillip Lindsay RB PHILLIP LINDSAY rushed for 42 yards last week in Mia. debut.

Rookie wide receiver Jaylen Waddle led team with 9 catches for career-high 137 yards & 4th rec. TD of season in Week 12. Aims for 5th in row with 60+ rec. yards & 3rd in row with 8+ catches. Leads rookies with 77 catches, 2nd-most every by player in 1st 12 career games. Can become 1st Mia. rookie ever with 85 catches.

Tight end Mike Gesicki had 47 rec. yards in last meeting. Is 1 of 4 TEs with 50+ catches in each of past 3 seasons.

Cornerback Xavien Howard had 25th-career INT last week & became fastest player (67 games) to reach 25 INTs since 1990. Aims for 3rd in row with PD. Aims for his 3rd in row vs. NFC with INT.

Rookie Jevon Holland had INT & FR last week. Aims for 5th in row with PD & 3rd in row with FR.

Rookie linebacker Jaelan Phillips had 3 sacks last week, most by rookie in single game since 2019