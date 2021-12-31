Dolphins activate Wilson, Kindley from COVID list

The Miami Dolphins announced on Friday they were activating wide receiver Albert Wilson and guard Solomon Kindley from the reserve/COVID-19 list. The move comes as the team prepares for their Week 17 game against the Tennessee Titans.

The Titans also announced two activations - funny enough also a wide receiver and a guard - from their COVID-19 list. Tennessee will be getting back wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and guard Nate Davis.

Defensive lineman Adam Butler, defensive tackle John Jenkins, safety Brandon Jones, and wide receiver Preston Williams all remain on the COVID-19 list for Miami. Guard Durval Queiroz Neto is on the practice squad/COVID-19 list.

Tennessee still has linebacker Jayon Brown, defensive lineman Denico Autry, tackle Kendall Lamm, wide receiver Julio Jones, defensive back Buster Skrine, and outside linebacker Bud Dupree on the COVID-list. They also have receiver Cody Hollister and defensive back BRiean Boddy-Calhoun on the practice squad version of the list.

The Dolphins and Titans kick off on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET from Nashville’s Nissan Stadium.