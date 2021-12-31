CFP Semifinal Game/Orange Bowl: Georgia Bulldogs Vs. Michigan State Wolverines Live Thread & Game Info

This year’s Capital One Orange Bowl in Miami Gardens Florida will serve as one of two semifinal games to determine the final two teams to play in this year’s College Football Championship game. The previous semifinal game, the Cotton Bowl in Arlington Texas, was played earlier today between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Cincinnati Bearcats.

This season's Orange Bowl features the 12 and 1 Georgia Bulldogs and the 12 and 1 Michigan State Wolverines. Today's game will mark the first time for Michigan to make it to the CFP’s when they face off against Georgia. This is Georgia’s second appearance in the CFP’s. Following the 2017 season, Georgia defeated the Oklahoma Sooners 54 to 48 in double overtime in the Rose Bowl. Georiga then lost to Alabama in the championship game by a 26 to 23 score in overtime.

The winner of this game will face off against the winner of the Cotton Bowl earlier today in the National Championship game. The Championship Game is set to take place on Monday, January 10th in Indianapolis.

- 2021 Capital One Orange Bowl -

Georgia Bulldogs (3) 12-1, 1st SEC East Vs. Michigan State Wolverines (2) 12-1, 1st BTEN East