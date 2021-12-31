The Splash Zone 12/31/21: The Ryan Tannehill Revenge Game?

In the 2012 NFL Draft, the Miami Dolphins selected Ryan Tannehill with the eight overall pick. In his rookie year, he won the starting quarterback job through training camp and held onto that starting spot till 2018 (minus 2017 when he was out all year with an ACL injury). After Brian Flores came to town in, it was already evident that the team needed a change and Tannehill was traded away to the Titans. Things have worked out well for Tannehill since he joined Tennessee. He won Comeback Player of the Year in 2019 and has made the playoffs the past two years he has been starting for the Titans. Now he gets to face his old team on Sunday and with a win would clinch the AFC South and hamper the Dolphins playoff chances.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Ryan Tannehill "thankful" for time in Miami and has "no ill feelings" - ProFootballTalk

The Dolphins drafted Ryan Tannehill with the eighth overall choice in 2012. He spent seven injury-plagued seasons in Miami before the team traded him to the Titans.

Dolphins Defense

Dolphins counting on dominant defense to carry them to postseason - Miami Dolphins Blog- ESPN

The unit has been the NFL's best in the second half of the season and has Miami in position to clinch a playoff berth with two more victories.

Dolphins Linebackers

Jerome Baker named AFC defensive player of the month - ProFootballTalk

After starting 1-7, the Dolphins have been one of the league’s hottest teams to win seven in a row. After defeating New Orleans on Monday, Miami is 8-7 and enters Week 17 as the AFC’s No. 7 seed.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 12/30/21: Dolphins Activate 5 Players Off COVID-19 List - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Dolphins Week 16 Rookie Report Card: Jaylen Waddle breaks records - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins had five selections in the first three rounds of the 2021 NFL Draft and picked up several more rookies thereafter, meaning the team has young players who are in line to be key...

Dolphins vs. Titans 2021 Week 17: Television coverage plan - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins are currently the seventh seed in the AFC playoff picture but need a win this weekend to hold on to the spot. The Tennessee Titans are currently the second seed in the AFC...

Five Things I Think I Think About the Miami Dolphins - Week 16 2021 - The Phinsider

paramount (adjective) - very important : of highest rank or importance

Miami Dolphins linebacker Jerome Baker named AFC Defensive Player of the Month - The Phinsider

We must now all refer to Jerome Baker as Mr. December

3 Reasons Why: Miami Dolphins vs. New Orleans Saints - The Phinsider

In this weekly column, I’ll outline 3 reasons why the Dolphins won or lost their previous game, and provide a short preview for next week’s game.

Miami Dolphins LB Zach Thomas named 2022 Hall of Fame Finalist - The Phinsider

Could this finally be Thomas’ year to be enshrined in Canton?