Miami Dolphins LB Zach Thomas named 2022 Hall of Fame Finalist

Honestly, Dolphins fans must feel like a broken record at this point. It seems like every year, without failure, we’re ready to finally celebrate the induction of Zach Thomas into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Of course, it never happens, but year after year, we’re still here!

Regardless, in his 9th year of eligibility, former Miami Dolphins linebacker Zach Thomas was (once again) named as finalist for the HOF Class of 2022.

LB Zach Thomas has been selected as a Finalist for the HOF Class of 2022.#PFHOF22 | @MiamiDolphins pic.twitter.com/0fIXNqfJsM — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) December 30, 2021

In his illustrious 13-year career in the NFL, Thomas amassed 1,734 total tackles, 20.5 sacks, 17 interceptions, 14 forced fumbles, and 4 touchdowns. I mean, seriously, how is this guy not already wearing a gold jacket?

Thomas joins 14 other players nominated for the 2022 HOF class, of which only 5 will be selected as inductees.

BREAKING: The 15 Modern-Era Player Finalists for the HOF Class of 2022.



More on each of their careers and the selection process ➡️ https://t.co/7UREzWYZkk#PFHOF22 pic.twitter.com/1vBWQcN71E — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) December 30, 2021

Make no mistake, this is an extremely talented group of players, and it’ll be a tall order for Thomas to get in. This list also features 3 first-year eligible players in DeMarcus Ware, Andre Johnson, and Devin Hester, all of whom thoroughly deserve a spot in Canton. But hey, when has Zach Thomas ever backed down from a challenge?

Could this finally be his year? After all those years of coming up agonizingly short, will the HOF committee finally see what Dolphins fans watched on their television sets for 12 years? I’m not sure, and I don’t think even the committee knows at this point. For now though, let’s just enjoy the moment.