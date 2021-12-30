Dolphins Jerome Baker named AFC Defensive Player of the Month

Brian Flores’s Dolphins are currently riding an improbable seven-game winning streak, and a large part of that has to do with the impressive play of Miami’s defense. A Miami defense, that over the last three weeks, has held their opponents to only 215 yards of total offense.

Earlier today, the league honored one of Miami’s standout defensive players for his impressive play over the last month of the 2021 NFL season.

Miami Dolphins Linebacker Jerome Baker received the prestigious honor of being crowned AFC Defensive Player of the Week.

Succeeding and the field‼️



Jerome Baker has been named the AFC Defensive Player of the Month for December.#WPMOY + @Lastname_Baker pic.twitter.com/ULHxLStIXX — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) December 30, 2021

During the month of December, Baker totaled 16 tackles, six tackles for loss, and 3.5 sacks. He joins Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Cincinnati Bengals kicker Evan McPherson as the AFC’s top players this month.

The NFC winners include Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald, and Atlanta Falcons punter Thomas Morstead.

Other players on the Dolphins roster that could have been nominated and probably won (IMO) include defensive linemen Zach Sieler and Christian Wilkins, cornerback Xavien Howard, and Safeties Brandon Jones and Jevon Holland.

Baker signed a three-year contract extension worth $39 million this past offseason.

What are your thoughts on Jerome Baker winning AFC Defensive Player of the Week honors? Does it matter that he won the award over some of his teammates? What other players on Miami’s roster do you think deserve consideration? How are you feeling ahead of Sunday’s matchup vs. Ryan Tannehill and the Tennessee Titans? Let us know in the comments section below!