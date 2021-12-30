Dolphins vs. Titans 2021 Week 17: Television coverage plan

The Miami Dolphins are currently the seventh seed in the AFC playoff picture but need a win this weekend to hold on to the spot. The Tennessee Titans are currently the second seed in the AFC playoff picture but need a win this weekend to keep the pressure on the Kansas City Chiefs at the top of the standings, while also keeping their second position away from the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills, as well as staying ahead of the Indianapolis Colts in the AFC South. There are a multitude of playoff implications for a matchup between the Dolphins and Titans.

Yet, the television broadcast map does not seem to acknowledge what could be a make-or-break game for both teams. Scheduled for the 1 p.m. ET slot on CBS, the game has been relegated to basically a local network broadcast. In Florida, the Miami, Fort Myers, and West Palm Beach markets will have the game. Nearly the entire state of Tennessee will get the game, along with the neighboring areas of Arkansas, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, West Virginia, and Kentuck. Outside of what is essentially the local markets, Mobile, Alabama will also get the game, which includes the western end of the Florida panhandle.

Kevin Harlan and Trent Green will cover the broadcast.

Most of the country will receive the Kansas City Chiefs at Cincinnati Bengals game. The Tampa market in Florida will not have a CBS early game as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the New York Jets in a FOX broadcast in the timeslot, while Orlando and Jacksonville will have the Jacksonville Jaguars at New England Patriots contest.

The full coverage map via 506Sports.com for the CBS early game coverage is here: