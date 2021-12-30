The Splash Zone 12/30/21: Dolphins Activate 5 Players Off COVID-19 List

On Tuesday, the Dolphins had to add 4 more players to their COVID-19 list and while none of those players have been cleared yet, the team managed to get back 5 that had already been placed on the list. Justin Coleman and Duke Riley are probably the two who will do the most on gamedays and it will be nice to have some offensive line depth back with Robert Jones and Greg Mancz.

Roster Moves: Dolphins Make Roster Moves - December 29

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have activated tight end Cethan Carter, cornerback Justin Coleman, guard Robert Jones, offensive lineman Greg Mancz and linebacker Duke Riley off the reserve/COVID-19 list.

