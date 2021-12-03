Giants vs. Dolphins 2021 Week 13: Injury report Friday

The final injury report for Sunday's matchup between the Dolphins and Giants is hot off the press, and there are several key players from both teams who find their availability for this weekend's matchup in question.

.@miamidolpins final injury report before sunday’s matchup vs the g-men pic.twitter.com/BIgr8pnvqf — josh houtz (@houtz) December 3, 2021

Safety Brandon Jones and EDGE Jaelan Phillips should play on Sunday—both players are essential in Josh Boyer's defense. However, the three players who availability for week 13 seems the most in question are running back Phillip Lindsay, tight end Adam Shaheen, and cornerback Trill Williams.

Both Shaheen and Williams missed last week's game, but the injury that caught me most by surprise was when Lindsay showed up on the injury report after his 42-yard performance last Sunday vs. the Carolina Panthers.

Will the team elevate veteran Duke Johnson? Or will they ride the three-headed monster Myles Gaskin, Salvon Ahmed, and Patrick Laird?

Could Hunter Long see more snaps if Shaheen can't go on Sunday? Last week, the rookie tight end only played 24 snaps, and fans everywhere are begging for him to do anything to prove he was the right pick.

The Giants, on the other hand, are going to be without several key players vs. Miami.

The biggest name on this list— or maybe most significant given his position— is Daniel Jones being out on Sunday with a neck injury. That means veteran QB Mike Glennon will get the start. Glennon is 1-0 lifetime vs. the Dolphins.

Unfortunately, Glennon will be without rookie pass-catcher Kadarius Toney, and as of now, Sterling Shephard is doubtful for Sunday's matchup. And yet, the most significant injury of them all might be cornerback Adoree' Jackson.

New York's secondary is vulnerable without Jackson, which should be the perfect recipe for Tua Tagovailoa and Miami's RPO-style offense.

The Miami Dolphins and New York Giants are set to square off this Sunday at 1 PM EST at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Can the Dolphins keep their winning streak alive? Time will tell!

What are your thoughts on this weekend's matchup vs. the New York Giants? Are you concerned at all with how well New York's defense played last week vs. Philadelphia? How do you expect Tua Tagovailoa to fare?