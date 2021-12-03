Giants vs. Dolphins Week 13 2021 television broadcast area

As the NFL moves into Week 13, the New York Giants are preparing to travel to south Florida to face the Miami Dolphins. Both teams have struggled early this season but are still within striking distance of a playoff spot in their respective conferences, with a win this weekend likely to be a requirement if they are to actually climb back into the picture. Where will you be able to watch the game?

In Florida, you need to be in the Miami or West Palm Beach markets. All of New York, along with northern New Jersey, northeastern Pennsylvania, most of Vermont and Connecticut, and portions of New Hampshire and Massachusetts will see the game. Hawaii will also have the game over the air.

The game will be on DirecTV channel 711 via NFL Sunday Ticket.

FOX is handling the broadcast, with Chris Myers, Daryl Johnson, and Jen Hale on the call. That team also handled last week’s Dolphins game when they beat the Carolina Panthers in Miami.

You can check out the broadcast map for the game below. You can also find the information for all the other games over at 506Sports.com.