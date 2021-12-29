Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:
New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit)
Analysis: What went wrong for Mac Jones against the Bills? - Pats Pulpit
Looking at the good, and bad, from Mac Jones.
New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation)
Jets Week 16 Game Balls: Ron Middleton, Michael Carter, and Braxton Berrios - Gang Green Nation
The Jets won yesterday, which makes it our happy duty to present a game ball.
This was a unique game since the Jets were without so many key people. With that in mind, I have decided to give out...
Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings)
Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen makes history in win over New England - Buffalo Rumblings
Buffalo’s All-Pro quarterback is in a class by himself after Sunday’s dominant performance
AFC NORTH:
Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown)
Ravens Week 16 Rookie Report: Bateman finally finds the end zone - Baltimore Beatdown
There were several promising flashes for a bright future but some mistakes too.
Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain)
Steelers prove they don’t even belong on the same field as the Chiefs - Behind the Steel Curtain
The Steelers aren’t in the same class as the Chiefs, and they proved it quite thoroughly in 36-10 loss at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday.
Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle)
Ravens’ John Harbaugh appeared a tad upset in handshake with Zac Taylor: Bengals News - Cincy Jungle
Harbaugh likely felt disrespected as the Bengals kept the pressure on, despite being up 20 late in the fourth. But Harbaugh’s Ravens did the same earlier this season in Denver.
Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs By Nature)
Green Bay Packers outlast Cleveland Browns 24-22 on two missed extra points and a four INT game by Mayfield - Dawgs By Nature
Every game is a must-win.
AFC SOUTH:
Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog)
Incompletions: Texans v. Chargers (A Bolt from the Blue) - Battle Red Blog
With so much to write and talk about after every game, one person isn’t enough to write about it all, the masthead joins together to write about the Texans scabs getting the best of the Chargers.
Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles)
Tom Pelissero: “Derrick Henry could return in Week 18” - Music City Miracles
Oh, really? File this under things you #LoveToSee. Tennessee Titans fans continue to anxiously await any ounce of news surrounding Derrick Henry’s impending return to action. Thursday night’s win...
Jacksonville Jaguars (via Big Cat Country)
Report: Jaguars plan to interview Doug Pederson, Jim Caldwell - Big Cat Country
According to a report from CBSSports’ Jason LaCanfora, the Jaguars plan to talk to both former Detroit Lions head coach Jim Caldwell and former Philadelphia Eagles HC Doug Pederson for their vacant...
Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue)
Colts ‘Anticipate’ Pro Bowl Center Ryan Kelly Returning this Week - Stampede Blue
The Colts have been dealt some significant blows along the entire offensive line as of late—but may be getting a big time reinforcement back this week.
AFC WEST:
Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report)
Denver Broncos loss to the Las Vegas Raiders is about accountability - Mile High Report
Without any major changes, this will continue to be the Broncos Country we live in.
Los Angeles Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue)
Chargers vs. Chiefs Week 15 Winners and Losers - Bolts From The Blue
Somehow, in a game full of unusually poor performances, a couple Chargers enjoyed standout performances in the team’s 41-29 loss to the Texans.
Without getting to much into what happened because,...
Las Vegas Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride)
Las Vegas Raiders coaching search: A case for Doug Pederson - Silver And Black Pride
Super Bowl-winning coach could be coveted
Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride)
Chiefs injury update: good news on Clyde Edwards-Helaire’s shoulder/collarbone - Arrowhead Pride
The running back left the game against the Steelers due to a shoulder injury.
NFC EAST:
New York Giants (via Big Blue View)
The Giants’ abysmal quarterback carousel failed to step up in loss to Eagles - Big Blue View
New York has started three different QB’s in a single season for the first time since 1992
Philadelphia Eagles (via Bleeding Green Nation)
Eagles 2022 first-round pick tracker: Week 17 edition - Bleeding Green Nation
Keeping an eye on the Colts and Dolphins.
Dallas Cowboys (via Blogging the Boys)
5 takeaways from Dallas’ win over Washington: The offense is gaining momentum at the right time - Blogging The Boys
After five weeks of wondering when the offense would get back on track, the Cowboys rebound in a big way.
Washington Football Team (via Hogs Haven)
Washington Football Team Vs. Dallas Cowboys (Game Two) - Studs and Duds - Hogs Haven
I didn’t realize Mercer played Alabama twice this season. That WAS what we were watching last night, right?
NFC NORTH:
Green Bay Packers (via Acme Packing Company)
Packers workout CFL All-Star return man Devonte Dedmon - Acme Packing Company
Dedmon won the 2021 John Agro Special Teams Award for the CFL’s most recent season
Detroit Lions (via Pride of Detroit)
Dan Campbell’s season grade jumps to C after Detroit Lions’ improvement in December - Pride Of Detroit
"A player’s coach."
Chicago Bears (via Windy City Gridiron)
10 Bears Takes after their thrilling 25-24 win in snowy Seattle - Windy City Gridiron
The Chicago Bears find themselves at (5-10) closing the page on Week 16, following a thrilling last-minute win against the struggling Seattle Seahawks. Does Sunday’s win change anything or did it further put off the inevitable?
Minnesota Vikings (via Daily Norseman)
Justin Jefferson is right, and that’s why it’s time for a change - Daily Norseman
The Zimmer era has run its course
NFC SOUTH:
New Orleans Saints (via Canal Street Chronicles)
Social media reactions to Saints loss to Dolphins - Canal Street Chronicles
COVID-19 strikes the Saints
Atlanta Falcons (via The Falcoholic)
2021 Falcons ability to win close games means something - The Falcoholic
The team is 7-2 this year in games decided by 7 points or less.
Carolina Panthers (via Cat Scratch Reader)
The Optimist: What’s left when there seems to be nothing left? - Cat Scratch Reader
Hope and trust are long since lost. But I still believe the Panthers have a future.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Bucs Nation)
Yarcho’s Pick Six: Hats & t-shirts all around - Bucs Nation
The Bucs clinch their first division title since 2007 and will host at least one playoff game at home
NFC WEST:
San Francisco 49ers (via Niners Nation)
49ers news: Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a chipped bone and torn ligament in his right thumb - Niners Nation
Adam Schefter said Jimmy has a "more significant injury"
Arizona Cardinals (via Revenge of the Birds)
Week 17 Where Cardinals Stand Among NFL Teams - Revenge of the Birds
A few weeks back, the two number one seeds in the NFL were the New England Patriots and the Arizona Cardinals. No one could have predicted that, in either case.
Both the Patriots and the Cardinals...
Seattle Seahawks (via Field Gulls)
Seahawks Head Scratchers: Dropping Benson Mayowa, Carlos Dunlap & Bryan Mone into coverage - Field Gulls
The year is 2021 and the Seattle Seahawks are careening down a slippery slope, headed straight for a crash course with the inevitable implosion that is certain to come sooner than later. But as the...
Los Angeles Rams (via Turf Show Times)
Cam Akers injury update: Rams put Darrell Henderson on IR, return next? - Turf Show Times
The LA backfield is getting shaken up again
