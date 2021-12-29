Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

Analysis: What went wrong for Mac Jones against the Bills? - Pats Pulpit

Looking at the good, and bad, from Mac Jones.





Jets Week 16 Game Balls: Ron Middleton, Michael Carter, and Braxton Berrios - Gang Green Nation

The Jets won yesterday, which makes it our happy duty to present a game ball.

This was a unique game since the Jets were without so many key people. With that in mind, I have decided to give out...





Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen makes history in win over New England - Buffalo Rumblings

Buffalo’s All-Pro quarterback is in a class by himself after Sunday’s dominant performance

AFC NORTH:

Ravens Week 16 Rookie Report: Bateman finally finds the end zone - Baltimore Beatdown

There were several promising flashes for a bright future but some mistakes too.





Steelers prove they don’t even belong on the same field as the Chiefs - Behind the Steel Curtain

The Steelers aren’t in the same class as the Chiefs, and they proved it quite thoroughly in 36-10 loss at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday.





Ravens’ John Harbaugh appeared a tad upset in handshake with Zac Taylor: Bengals News - Cincy Jungle

Harbaugh likely felt disrespected as the Bengals kept the pressure on, despite being up 20 late in the fourth. But Harbaugh’s Ravens did the same earlier this season in Denver.





Green Bay Packers outlast Cleveland Browns 24-22 on two missed extra points and a four INT game by Mayfield - Dawgs By Nature

Every game is a must-win.

AFC SOUTH:

Incompletions: Texans v. Chargers (A Bolt from the Blue) - Battle Red Blog

With so much to write and talk about after every game, one person isn’t enough to write about it all, the masthead joins together to write about the Texans scabs getting the best of the Chargers.





Tom Pelissero: “Derrick Henry could return in Week 18” - Music City Miracles

Oh, really? File this under things you #LoveToSee. Tennessee Titans fans continue to anxiously await any ounce of news surrounding Derrick Henry’s impending return to action. Thursday night’s win...





Report: Jaguars plan to interview Doug Pederson, Jim Caldwell - Big Cat Country

According to a report from CBSSports’ Jason LaCanfora, the Jaguars plan to talk to both former Detroit Lions head coach Jim Caldwell and former Philadelphia Eagles HC Doug Pederson for their vacant...





Colts ‘Anticipate’ Pro Bowl Center Ryan Kelly Returning this Week - Stampede Blue

The Colts have been dealt some significant blows along the entire offensive line as of late—but may be getting a big time reinforcement back this week.

AFC WEST:

Denver Broncos loss to the Las Vegas Raiders is about accountability - Mile High Report

Without any major changes, this will continue to be the Broncos Country we live in.





Chargers vs. Chiefs Week 15 Winners and Losers - Bolts From The Blue

Somehow, in a game full of unusually poor performances, a couple Chargers enjoyed standout performances in the team’s 41-29 loss to the Texans.

Without getting to much into what happened because,...





Las Vegas Raiders coaching search: A case for Doug Pederson - Silver And Black Pride

Super Bowl-winning coach could be coveted





Chiefs injury update: good news on Clyde Edwards-Helaire’s shoulder/collarbone - Arrowhead Pride

The running back left the game against the Steelers due to a shoulder injury.

NFC EAST:

The Giants’ abysmal quarterback carousel failed to step up in loss to Eagles - Big Blue View

New York has started three different QB’s in a single season for the first time since 1992





Eagles 2022 first-round pick tracker: Week 17 edition - Bleeding Green Nation

Keeping an eye on the Colts and Dolphins.





5 takeaways from Dallas’ win over Washington: The offense is gaining momentum at the right time - Blogging The Boys

After five weeks of wondering when the offense would get back on track, the Cowboys rebound in a big way.





Washington Football Team Vs. Dallas Cowboys (Game Two) - Studs and Duds - Hogs Haven

I didn’t realize Mercer played Alabama twice this season. That WAS what we were watching last night, right?

NFC NORTH:

Packers workout CFL All-Star return man Devonte Dedmon - Acme Packing Company

Dedmon won the 2021 John Agro Special Teams Award for the CFL’s most recent season





Dan Campbell’s season grade jumps to C after Detroit Lions’ improvement in December - Pride Of Detroit

"A player’s coach."





10 Bears Takes after their thrilling 25-24 win in snowy Seattle - Windy City Gridiron

The Chicago Bears find themselves at (5-10) closing the page on Week 16, following a thrilling last-minute win against the struggling Seattle Seahawks. Does Sunday’s win change anything or did it further put off the inevitable?





Justin Jefferson is right, and that’s why it’s time for a change - Daily Norseman

The Zimmer era has run its course

NFC SOUTH:

Social media reactions to Saints loss to Dolphins - Canal Street Chronicles

COVID-19 strikes the Saints





2021 Falcons ability to win close games means something - The Falcoholic

The team is 7-2 this year in games decided by 7 points or less.





The Optimist: What’s left when there seems to be nothing left? - Cat Scratch Reader

Hope and trust are long since lost. But I still believe the Panthers have a future.





Yarcho’s Pick Six: Hats & t-shirts all around - Bucs Nation

The Bucs clinch their first division title since 2007 and will host at least one playoff game at home

NFC WEST:

49ers news: Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a chipped bone and torn ligament in his right thumb - Niners Nation

Adam Schefter said Jimmy has a "more significant injury"





Week 17 Where Cardinals Stand Among NFL Teams - Revenge of the Birds

A few weeks back, the two number one seeds in the NFL were the New England Patriots and the Arizona Cardinals. No one could have predicted that, in either case.

Both the Patriots and the Cardinals...





Seahawks Head Scratchers: Dropping Benson Mayowa, Carlos Dunlap & Bryan Mone into coverage - Field Gulls

The year is 2021 and the Seattle Seahawks are careening down a slippery slope, headed straight for a crash course with the inevitable implosion that is certain to come sooner than later. But as the...





Cam Akers injury update: Rams put Darrell Henderson on IR, return next? - Turf Show Times

The LA backfield is getting shaken up again