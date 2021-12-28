Dolphins place four players on reserve/COVID-19 list

Less than one day after the Dolphins defeated the New Orleans Saints 20-3 on Monday Night Football, a handful of Miami’s players have found themselves on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

According to the team, Miami has placed defensive linemen Adam Butler and John Jenkins on the reserve/COVID-19. In addition, playmaking safety Brandon Jones and wide receiver Preston Williams were also placed on the list.

This move comes days before Miami travels to Tennessee to take on Ryan Tannehill and the Titans in a must-win game with playoff implications. Each of these players has value, but it’s Jones that Miami will need most if they hope to win on Sunday.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter and several others are reporting the league could be shifting their guidelines to match the CDC's, with an announcement possibly later today. The new guidelines would allow any player—vaccinated or unvaccinated— to return to the team after five days.

On December 16th, the NFL changed its COVID-19 protocols to allow vaccinated players to return quicker. Here’s a snippet from that article:

“Included in the updated protocols are changes to how fully vaccinated players can “test out” of COVID-19 protocols and return from quarantine quicker. The NFL provided three testing options for a fully vaccinated individual to return provided he or she is asymptomatic for at least 24 hours. In the updated protocols, an individual’s return from quarantine is possible as soon as the day after his or her initial positive test.”

During his press conference, coach Brian Flores announced earlier today that the team is holding all meetings virtually and doing everything they can to keep players distant from one another.

The Dolphins and Titans are set to kick off this Sunday at 1 PM EST.

