Dolphins vs. Saints 2021 Week 16 Monday Night Football inactive players list

The Miami Dolphins and New Orleans Saints kickoff the Monday Night Football finale to Week 16 in about an hour. Both teams have been dealing with injuries and COVID-19 throughout the week, making their inactive players list a little shorter than normal.

The Dolphins side of the inactive players list includes cornerback Trill Williams, running back Salvon Ahmed, and defensive tackle John Jenkins. Williams and Jenkins have been inactive for several games this season, but Ahmed has been the team’s number two running back for most of the season. Last week, however, Duke Johnson exploded when thrust into the starting lineup as starter Myles Gaskin and Ahmed were sidelined due to COVID-19. Now it appears the Dolphins are ready to go with Gaskin and Johnson as the primary backfield pairing.

For the Saints, tackle Terron Armstead is the entire inactive players list. Armstead was listed as questionable on the injury report with a knee issue.

Kickoff for tonight’s game is at 8:15pm ET.