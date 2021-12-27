Dolphins vs. Saints 2021 Week 16 Monday night: How to stream, TV channel, odds, weather, more

For the first time since Week 11, the Miami Dolphins are on the road later tonight as they face the New Orleans Saints. Tonight’s game is a huge one for the Dolphins, who can leap into the seventh seed - the final Wildcard spot - in the AFC playoff picture with a win. Things went really well for Miami over the weekend, and now they need to cap it off with a win in primetime.

A team that started 1-7 on the season can offset their seven-game losing streak with a seven-game winning streak and climb over .500 for the season. Tonight might be a season-defining performance for a Dolphins team that was written off by everyone just a few weeks ago.

Of course, this is not a coronation of the Dolphins, but a game against a team also looking to make it to the postseason. The Saints are always a tough team, especially in New Orleans, and Miami has to be prepared for them. The Dolphins may be catching a break, however, as the Saints have over 20 players between their active roster and practice squad who have been moved to the reserve/COVID-19 list, including their top two quarterbacks. It does not make the Saints an easy win for the Dolphins - as was proven by the COVID-stricken Houston Texans beating the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday - but all the unavailable players should at least give Miami an advantage.

The line for the game, according to DraftKings Sportsbook, began with the Saints favored by three points. Over the course of the week, with the COVID news impacting New Orleans, the line has moved to Miami being favored by three points.

Here is everything you need to know to watch today’s game:

Miami Dolphins (7-7) at New Orleans Saints (7-7)

2021 NFL Season Week 16

When is the game?

Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. ET, Dec. 27, 2021

Where is the game?

Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, Louisiana

How can I watch the game?

ESPN

Who is the broadcast team?

Steve Levy, Brian Griese, Louis Riddick, Lisa Salters

How can I stream the game?

FuboTV

ESPN+

WatchESPN.com

ESPN App

NFL Game Pass (Will be available after the live conclusion of the game)

How can I listen to the game?

Westwood One Sports national coverage - Station finder

Dolphins Radio Network, including WQAM 560 AM, KISS 99.9 FM, and WQBA 1140 AM (Spanish) in Dade/Broward; WUUB 106.3 FM and WEFL 760 AM (Spanish) in West Palm/Treasure Coast; ESPN 580 AM in Orlando; WRXK 96 FM in Ft. Myers; WPSL 1590 AM in Port St. Lucie; WKWF 1600 AM in Key West

Sirius channels: 81 (Dolphins), 83 (Saints), 88 (National); XM channels: 226 (Dolphins), 225 (Saints), 88 (National)

Who will broadcast the game on radio?

National radio Kevin Harlan, Kurt Warner

Dolphins radio: Jimmy Cefalo, Joe Rose, and Jason Taylor

Who is the referee for the game?

Adrian Hill

What are the current betting odds?

Dolphins -3

O/U: 37

Odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook

What is the injury report?

Out: None

Doubtful: None

Questionable: Tackle Terron Armstead - knee (Saints); defensive end Marcus Davenport - shoulder/knee (Saints); wide receiver Tre’Wuan Smith - shoulder (Saints)

Who is on the reserve/COVID-19 list?

Dolphins: Tight end Cethan Carter, cornerback Justin Coleman, guard Robert Jones, center Greg Mancz, linebacker Duke Riley, and wide receiver Lynn Bowden, Jr. (injured reserve)

Tight end Cethan Carter, cornerback Justin Coleman, guard Robert Jones, center Greg Mancz, linebacker Duke Riley, and wide receiver Lynn Bowden, Jr. (injured reserve) Saints: Linebacker Kwon Alexander, guard James Carpenter, linebacker Demario Davis, linebacker Kaden Elliss, defensive end Carl Granderson, defensive back J.T. Gray, wide receiver/returner Deonte Harris (suspended), offensive tackle Jerald Hawkins (practice squad), safety Jeff Heath, quarterback Taysom Hill, defensive end Jalyn Holmes, safety Malcolm Jenkins, tight end Juwan Johnson, tackle Jordan Mills, tackle Ryan Ramczyk, defensive lineman Malcolm Roach (practice squad), defensive tackle Christian Ringo, KeiVarae Russell, quarterback Trevor Siemian, tight end Adam Trautman, and running back Dwayne Washington; Special teams coordinator Darren Rizzi (former Dolphins special teams coordinator and associate head coach)

What will the weather be like for the game?

Dome; Outside: Partly cloudy, 67°F degrees

Who has the all-time head-to-head advantage?

Tied, 6-6

Who won most recently?

Saints won 20-0 at London, 10/1/17 (Week 4)

What are the coaches’ records against the other team?

Dolphins’ Brian Flores (0-0) vs. Saints

Saints’ Sean Payton (3-0) vs. Dolphins

