Dolphins add Solomon Kindley, Albert Wilson to COVID list

The Miami Dolphins announced Sunday afternoon they were placing wide receiver Albert Wilson and offensive lineman Solomon Kindley on the reserve/COVID-19 list. The move comes just ahead of the club’s Monday Night Football contest against the New Orleans Saints.

Wilson has appeared in 13 of Miami’s 14 games this season, starting five times. He has 25 receptions for 213 yards.

Kindley was a fourth-round pick of the Dolphins in 2020 and has played in 27 games with 15 starts over his two seasons. He has appeared in all 14 games for Miami this season, primarily playing on special teams with two starts on offense.

Wilson and Kindley join wide receiver Lynn Bowden, Jr., tight end Cethan Carter, cornerback Justin Coleman, guard Robert Jones, center Greg Mancz, and linebacker Duke Riley on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Saints have a long list of players not expected to be available tomorrow night due to players being on the COVID list. Guard James Carpenter, linebacker Demario Davis, linebacker Kaden Elliss, safety Jeff Heath, defensive back J.T. Gray, quarterback Taysom Hill, defensive end Jalyn Holmes, safety Malcolm Jenkins, tight end Juwan Johnson, tackle Jordan Mills, tackle Ryan Ramczyk, defensive tackle Christian Ringo, quarterback Trevor Siemian, tight end Adam Trautman, and running back Dwayne Washington are all currently on the list.