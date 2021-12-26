Week 16 Late Afternoon Games: Live Thread & Game Information

Our Miami Dolphins will be featured on Monday night this week so we will have a late and early afternoon game thread this Sunday.

Please use this thread to discuss today’s late afternoon NFL games and as always your Miami Dolphins. Remember that all site rules continue to apply in live threads as in any other post on the site. As always SBNation has a strict rule against discussing, requesting, or providing any illegal game streams. Doing so may result in a temporary ban or a permanent ban from the entire SBNation platform.

Week 16 Late Afternoon Games

Chicago Bears (4-10) 3rd NFC North @ Seattle Seahawks (5-9) 4th NFC West

Where: Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington

Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington When: 4:05 PM EST

4:05 PM EST TV: FOX

FOX DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 713

713 Line: Seahawks -7

Seahawks -7 Over/Under: 41.5

Pittsburgh Steelers (7-6-1) 3rd AFC North @ Kansas City Chiefs (10-4) 1st AFC West

Where: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri When: 3:25 PM EST

3:25 PM EST TV: CBS

CBS DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 714

714 Line: Chiefs -10.5

Chiefs -10.5 Over/Under: 44.5

Denver Broncos (7-7) 4th AFC West @ Las Vegas Raiders (7-7) 3rd AFC West